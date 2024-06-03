Sionna Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Jennifer Fitzpatrick as General Counsel

BOSTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sionna Therapeutics, a clinical-stage life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF), today announced the appointment of Jennifer Fitzpatrick as Senior Vice President, General Counsel.

"Jen brings to Sionna nearly 20 years of experience advising biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies through significant clinical, regulatory and business development milestones, product launches, and capital raises," said Mike Cloonan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sionna. "Jen's legal expertise and proven capabilities as a leader and collaborative thought partner, along with her rare disease experience, will be valuable to Sionna as we continue to advance the clinical development of novel small molecules for people living with CF. We are excited to welcome Jen to our team at this important stage for Sionna."

Ms. Fitzpatrick most recently served as Vice President, Corporate Counsel at Sage Therapeutics, where she built and led a team providing legal counsel and contracting support across the organization and her responsibilities spanned complex corporate transactions, securities law compliance, corporate governance, employment law matters, and investor engagement. She previously served as Vice President, Corporate Counsel at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and as Corporate Counsel at AVEO Pharmaceuticals and PerkinElmer. Ms. Fitzpatrick began her legal career at Bingham McCutchen, representing public and private life sciences companies. She earned a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a B.A. from Middlebury College.

"Sionna has assembled a top-notch team dedicated to setting a new standard of care for CF treatment, and I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Ms. Fitzpatrick. "I look forward to helping Sionna continue to drive towards accomplishing its development and corporate goals."

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) by normalizing the function of CFTR, the key protein associated with disease progression in CF. Building on over a decade of extensive research on the genetic mutations associated with CF and founded in 2019, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the protein defects caused by ΔF508, the most common mutation that affects the CFTR protein. The company has a first-in-class portfolio of programs directly targeting correction of NBD1, the key and unique mechanism to enable full restoration of ΔF508-CFTR function, and complementary programs targeting ICL4 and TMD1. Sionna's pipeline has the potential to deliver best-in-class efficacy and reach previously unachievable levels of long-term benefit for people with CF. For information about Sionna visit https://www.sionnatx.com/.

