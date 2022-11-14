Sionna Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Vanya Sagar as Chief People Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sionna Therapeutics, a life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF), today announced the appointment of Vanya Sagar as Chief People Officer.

"At Sionna, we believe our science and our people are our most important assets. We are pleased to welcome Vanya, a leader with a track record of building high performing and inclusive cultures within biotechnology organizations, as we continue to grow our outstanding team of respected industry leaders with strong expertise in CF and rare diseases," said Mike Cloonan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sionna Therapeutics. "Vanya brings broad and extensive capabilities as a strategic business partner and an operational leader with dedicated focus on people and culture. We will benefit from her experience in driving organizational performance and effectiveness in the fast-paced, dynamic biotech environment."

Vanya most recently served as Chief People Officer of Affinivax. She previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer of Sigilon Therapeutics and held various leadership positions at Biogen. Prior to joining industry, Vanya held leadership positions at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham Women's Hospital, and Harvard Medical School. She holds a Master of Public Administration, Health Policy and Management Emphasis from Suffolk University and earned a B.A. in Counseling from Dominion College.

"I look forward to working with the entire talented Sionna team as the company advances its pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in the treatment of CF," said Vanya. "I believe my experience supporting rapidly growing companies and building strong cultures focused on people and values will contribute to the successful advancement of Sionna and the realization of its vision."

Sionna Therapeutics is a life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) by normalizing the function of CFTR, the key protein associated with disease progression in CF. Building on over a decade of extensive research on the genetic mutations associated with CF and founded in 2019, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the protein defects caused by ΔF508, the most common mutation that affects the CFTR protein. The company has a first-in-class portfolio of programs targeting correction of NBD1, the key and unique mechanism to enable full restoration of ΔF508-CFTR function, and complementary programs targeting ICL4 and TMD1. Sionna's pipeline has the potential to deliver best-in-class efficacy and reach previously unachievable levels of long-term benefit for people with CF. For information about Sionna visit https://www.sionnatx.com/.

