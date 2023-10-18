Sionna Therapeutics to Present at 2023 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

- Poster presentation and Rapid-Fire Poster Talk to feature company's second series of first-in-class NBD1 stabilizers and complementary CFTR modulators -

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sionna Therapeutics, a clinical-stage life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF), today announced that the company's data will be presented at the 2023 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) to be held November 2-4 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Greg Hurlbut, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Discovery Research of Sionna, will present poster number 289, titled, "Beyond SION-638: a novel series of highly potent stabilizers of NBD1 enable full correction of ΔF508-CFTR in a dual combination with Sionna CFTR modulators, providing a path to wild-type function," during a poster session scheduled on Friday, November 3 from 11:40am-12:40pm MST.

Dr. Hurlbut will also participate in a Rapid-Fire Poster Talk scheduled on Thursday, November 2 from 8:30-9:10am MST.

For more information about NACFC 2023, visit https://www.nacfconference.org/.

About Sionna Therapeutics
Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) by normalizing the function of CFTR, the key protein associated with disease progression in CF. Building on over a decade of extensive research on the genetic mutations associated with CF and founded in 2019, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the protein defects caused by ΔF508, the most common mutation that affects the CFTR protein. The company has a first-in-class portfolio of programs directly targeting correction of NBD1, the key and unique mechanism to enable full restoration of ΔF508-CFTR function, and complementary programs targeting ICL4 and TMD1. Sionna's pipeline has the potential to deliver best-in-class efficacy and reach previously unachievable levels of long-term benefit for people with CF. For information about Sionna visit https://www.sionnatx.com/.

Media Contact
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
212.253.8881
[email protected] 

Investor Contact
[email protected] 

