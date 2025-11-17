SIOR ANNOUNCES PATRICIA LOVEALL, SIOR, WINNER OF THE 2025 MILDRED C. HANSON "MILLIE" AWARD

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, is pleased to announce Patricia Loveall, SIOR, as the winner of the 2025 Mildred C. Hanson "Millie" Award.

The Mildred C. Hanson "Millie" Award is awarded to female SIORs with only the most distinguished careers reflecting outstanding SIOR service, leadership, character, and sales production. The first "Millie" Award was awarded posthumously to Mildred C. (Millie) Hanson, SIOR, herself, in memoriam, in honor of her many extraordinary achievements as a pioneer for women in commercial real estate.

Patricia Loveall, SIOR , is being honored for her exceptional leadership, integrity, and long-standing commitment to advancing both SIOR and the broader commercial real estate profession.

Loveall, an industrial specialist and Executive Vice President at CBRE, has been a member of SIOR since 1997. With three decades of experience, she has built a distinguished career in industrial sales and leasing, exceeding $3 billion in transactions.

Throughout her career, Loveall has been an active and dedicated member of SIOR, serving in numerous leadership roles including SIOR Global President, Chair of the Member Coalition Council, Regional Director for the Northwest, Chair of the Distribution & Logistics Specialty Practice Board, and President of the SIOR Foundation. Her long-term involvement and steady leadership have strengthened the organization and supported its growth across the commercial real estate industry.

Her professional accomplishments are equally notable. She has been recognized as a CoStar "Power Broker," a Washington State Chapter Broker of the Year, and a consistent Top 10% Producer. Her involvement across organizations, including the Washington State Commercial Association of Realtors, former board member and fellow of the industrial Asset Management Council, and CREW Seattle, reflects her deep commitment to leadership, mentorship, and the continued advancement of women in commercial real estate.

"At SIOR, we take great pride in recognizing members whose leadership and dedication reflect the very best of our organization," said Saadia Sheikh, SIOR, Global President of SIOR. "Patricia's decades of service and outstanding achievements exemplify the excellence and impact that women bring to the commercial real estate profession, and her commitment continues to inspire leaders across our industry." For a complete list of the Mildred C. Hanson "Millie" Award recipients, click here.

