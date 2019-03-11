SIOR Announces Top Transaction Award Winners Of 2018

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), which represents the world's elite in industrial and office brokerage, is pleased to announce its Top Transactions Award Winners of 2018. The Top Transaction Awards are presented to the SIOR members from around the world who have completed the largest sales and lease transactions, ranked by dollar volume.

This year, 533 SIOR members reported 2,475 transactions, totaling more than 136 million square feet and USD $12.23 billion in leases and sales in the industrial, investment, office, land, alternative assets, and redevelopment sectors.

The largest transaction of 2018, by dollar volume, was completed by Garry Holmes, SIOR, of R.W. Holmes Realty Co., who arranged the $350 million sale of 510,000 square feet/31 acres of office space in Natick, Massachusetts.

"SIORs are known around the world as the elite commercial real estate professionals in their respective market and specialty," said Robert G. Thornburgh, SIOR's Global President. "The Top Transaction Award Winners have truly distinguished themselves as the best of the best in the industry. We would like to congratulate all the recipients of this tremendous honor and for continuously delivering extraordinary results to their clients throughout the year."

Rounding out the top five transactions of the year are:

David Schmidt , SIOR, and Stephen Gibson , SIOR, both of Colliers International, arranged the $245 million sale of 445,058 square feet of office space in Santa Clara, California ;

and both of Colliers International, arranged the sale of 445,058 square feet of office space in ; Damian Rivera , SIOR, of ESRP, arranged the $110 million lease of 1,252,908 square feet of office space in Plano, Texas ;

of ESRP, arranged the lease of 1,252,908 square feet of office space in ; Neil Merin , SIOR, of NAI Merin Hunter Codman, arranged the $108.5 million sale of 351,705 square feet of office space;

of NAI Merin Hunter Codman, arranged the sale of 351,705 square feet of office space; Mark Detmer , SIOR, and Bo Mills , SIOR, of JLL, arranged the $98 million sale of 1,009,387 square feet of industrial space in Phoenix, Arizona ;

In total, 20 members won awards for 14 different categories. The winners will be announced at SIOR's annual Spring World Conference, held in Washington, D.C., on April 10-13, 2019. For a complete list of the 2018 SIOR Transaction Awards, click here.

SIOR has also recognized the Top 50 Office Deals, Top 50 Industrial Deals, Top 10 Office Sales, Top 10 Office Leases, Top 10 Office Investment and Top 10 Industrial Investment. For a complete list of the 2018 SIOR Top Transaction lists, click here.

About SIOR (www.sior.com)

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Individuals who earn their SIOR designation adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation. Today, there are more than 3,300 SIOR members in 685 cities in 36 countries. www.sior.com

SOURCE Society of Industrial and Office Realtors

Related Links

http://www.sior.com

