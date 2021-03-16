SIOR Announces Top Transaction Award Winners of 2020

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier organization for office and industrial real estate professionals, has announced its Top Transactions Award Winners of 2020. SIOR members represent the world's elite in commercial brokerage, and the Top Transaction Awards are presented to SIORs who have completed the largest sales and lease transactions around the world, all ranked by dollar volume.

This year, nearly 500 SIOR members reported more than 1,800 transactions, totaling 117 million square feet and USD $10.7 billion in leases and sales in the industrial, investment, office, land, alternative assets, and redevelopment sectors.

The largest transaction of 2020 was completed by Mark Erickson, SIOR, Brockton Hall, SIOR, Dave Mathews, SIOR, Grant Miller, SIOR, Donald Moss, SIOR, Matthew Pickard, SIOR Member Associate, Charles Salley, SIOR, Garrett Scott, SIOR, and Robert Speir, SIOR, all of Colliers International, who arranged the $184 million sale of a portfolio of 5.5 million sq. ft. of industrial space in multiple locations across South Carolina. These members received awards for the largest member-to-member (M2M) industrial transaction and largest M2M investment transaction as well.

"Despite the various challenges faced by commercial real estate professionals across the globe in 2020, SIORs remained steadfast and delivered highly innovative solutions for their clients and partners," said SIOR's newly-appointed CEO, Robert Thornburgh, SIOR. "When you see the SIOR designation after someone's name, you know that you are receiving unparalleled service, knowledge, and expertise. Congratulations to all of our recipients not only for this tremendous honor, but for continuing to uphold SIOR's values during a year filled with uncertainty."

Rounding out the top five transactions by dollar volume qualifying for 2020 awards are the following:

Jill Rasmussen , SIOR , of Davis, arranged the $160,663,000 sale of 438,690 sq. ft. of office space in various locations in Minn., winning awards for both the largest individual (non-M2M) office transaction and the largest non-M2M investment transaction.

, of Davis, arranged the sale of 438,690 sq. ft. of office space in various locations in Minn., winning awards for both the largest individual (non-M2M) office transaction and the largest non-M2M investment transaction. Kristopher Davis , SIOR , and Brett Price , SIOR , both of Newmark Levy Strange Beffort , arranged the $124,735,000 sale of 529,822 sq. ft. / 34 acres of office space in Oklahoma City, Okla. , winning the award for largest M2M office transaction.

, and , both of , arranged the sale of 529,822 sq. ft. / 34 acres of office space in , winning the award for largest M2M office transaction. Kevin Higgins , SIOR , of CBRE, arranged the $123,784,090 lease of 649,136 sq. ft. of industrial space in North Las Vegas, Nev. , winning the award for the largest non-M2M industrial transaction.

, of CBRE, arranged the lease of 649,136 sq. ft. of industrial space in , winning the award for the largest non-M2M industrial transaction. Brockton Hall , SIOR, and Garrett Scott , SIOR, of Colliers International, along with Mike Demperio , SIOR Affiliate Member of CRG | Clayco, arranged the $96,186,016 lease of 1,400,580 sq. ft. of industrial space in Spartanburg, S.C. , winning the award for the largest M2M affiliate transaction.

In total, 23 members won awards in 14 different categories. Visit our website for a complete list of the 2020 SIOR Transaction Awards recipients.

SIOR has also recognized the Top 50 Office Deals, Top 50 Industrial Deals, Top 10 Office Sales, Top 10 Office Leases, Top 10 Office Investment and Top 10 Industrial Investment. For a complete list of the 2020 SIOR Top Transaction lists, click here.

About SIOR

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Individuals who earn their SIOR designation adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation. Today, there are more than 3,400 SIOR members in 42 countries. www.sior.com

