SIOR Receives 2024 Power of Associations Silver Award for Member Associate Program

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, has been recognized as a Power of Associations Silver Award recipient by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) for its successful Member Associates (MA) Program. The Power of Associations Summit Awards celebrate the contributions associations make to America and the world.

SIOR understands the importance of investing in the future. Through its MA program, which serves as a cornerstone for professional development and education within the commercial real estate sector, SIOR attracts, trains, and develops the next generation of CRE leaders.

The program offers year-round education and mentorship at a level they otherwise would not receive. By providing professional development opportunities, the program enables a qualified, global group of emerging leaders to advance their career, equipping them with the tools to enhance their knowledge and expertise within the industry, benefiting both their clients and the communities they serve.

The initiative has significantly increased the number of qualified professionals entering the CRE sector, thereby expanding the talent pool within the industry. There are currently 196 Member Associates (MAs) in the program. After several years' experience gained, MAs can apply for their full designation. In the past two years alone, 42 have become full designees. Many program graduates have gone on to secure prominent roles within the commercial real estate sphere, and within SIOR's own leadership, and all have become active contributors to the broader commercial real estate community.

"The MA program serves as a catalyst for driving positive change and innovation within the industry," says SIOR CEO Robert Thornburgh, SIOR. "By investing in the development of future leaders and enhancing the collective body of knowledge in commercial real estate, we are elevating the overall standard of professionalism and excellence."

"Congratulations to SIOR for exemplifying the impact associations have on the industries and professions they represent, and on society at large," states ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE. "It's always so incredibly satisfying to see associations going above and beyond their everyday mission to change the world. We're very proud to spotlight this award-winning initiative."

To learn more about SIOR, visit www.sior.com/whysior. To view all Power of Association Summit, Gold and Silver award winners, visit here.

