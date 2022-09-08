A SEASONALLY THEMED COLLECTION OF CLASSICS & RARITIES

CURATED BY SIOUXSIE SIOUX

REMASTERED BY MILES SHOWELL AT ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS

"A SEASONAL SELECTION FOR YOU TO ENJOY"

SIOUXSIE SIOUX 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALL SOULS (UMe) is a new collection of Siouxsie And The Banshees tracks personally curated by Siouxsie Sioux, which collates classic tracks and rarities into an Autumnal celebration.

ALL SOULS (UMe) is a new collection of Siouxsie And The Banshees tracks personally curated by Siouxsie Sioux, which collates classic tracks and rarities into an Autumnal celebration.

Siouxsie And The Banshees were undoubtedly one of the most influential, fearless, and uncompromising bands to come from the punk era and this selection clearly illustrates their varied and unique musical approach. ALL SOULS opens with 1982's "Fireworks" which is one of three iconic singles featured here alongside "Spellbound" (recently used to end Stranger Things Season 4) and closes with the mesmerising "Peek-A-Boo." Also included is "Halloween" from the band's classic Juju album mixed with more idiosyncratic tracks such as "El Dia De Los Muertos," a B-side from the "Last Beat Of My Heart" single, "Something Wicked (This Way Comes) " from the single of "The Killing Jar" and "Supernatural Thing" from 1981's "Arabian Knights" single all of which are making their first appearance on vinyl in decades.

All the tracks have been re-mastered at Abbey Road studios with Siouxsie overseeing the process and cut at half-speed by Miles Showell. The record will be released on both 180g black and an exclusive limited edition orange vinyl as well as digitally.

The collection features new and unique artwork directed by Siouxsie featuring a marigold; the symbolic flower of the Mexican Day of the Dead/All Souls Day festivities.

SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES – ALL SOULS

Side A

Fireworks (12" Version) (Single 1982) Halloween (Juju album 1981) Supernatural Thing (Arabian Knights single 1981) El Dia De Los Muertos (Last Beat Of My Heart single 1988) The Sweetest Chill (Tinderbox album 1986)

Side B

Spellbound (Juju album 1981) Something Wicked (This Way Comes) (The Killing Jar single 1988) Rawhead And Bloodybones (Peepshow album 1988) We Hunger (Hyæna album 1984) Peek-A-Boo (Peepshow album 1988)

SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES

ALL SOULS

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises