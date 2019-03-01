Sip & Savor at the 6th Annual Tequila & Taco Festival

DESTIN, Fla., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most popular events on the Destin Harbor, Tequila & Taco Fest, kicks off the Spring event season—March 8-10, 2019. Visitors from across the Southeast enjoy a flavorful weekend of unique culinary delights.

New to this year's festival, an evening of Tapas and Tequila with Garden & Gun Magazine. Mixologist demonstrations, signature cocktails featuring Corralejo Tequila, creative small plates and live music by Nashville band, Humming House kick off the festival weekend on Friday, March 8th from 7:00-10:00pm. Menu items include fresh seafood features including a Shrimp Cocktail Bar complete with Bloody Mary poached camarones and Ancho-Orange Mahi Mahi with an Avocado-Lime Salsa.

"It is exciting to see this event grow year after year," said Ryan Magee, Event Director for HarborWalk Village. "We strive to create new, one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests to enjoy."

The signature tasting event on Saturday, March 9th offers a flavorful afternoon on the Destin Harbor. More than fifteen local restaurants will compete for the title of 'Best Taco on the Emerald Coast' as they put their creative twists on fish, chicken, beef and authentic Latin tacos. With over twenty different tequilas and margaritas available for sampling, guests will have the opportunity to try smoky and sweet agave flavors as well as different varieties of tequila including Reposado, Blanco and Anejo. High-end tequilas, including Don Julio and Patron, will be available in the VIP areas. Featured cocktails include the Grapefruit Paloma and Harbor Breeze as well as the Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita, a 2017 festival favorite.

The weekend ends with a Bye-Bye Brunch on Sunday, March 10th at Crab Island Cantina.

Plan a sip & stay weekend at the Emerald Grande and enjoy being an elevator ride away from the festivities. This year's festival features an exclusive VIP Weekend Package that includes:

Weekend accommodations at the luxurious Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village Resort (2-nights)

Exclusive access to (2) VIP areas on Saturday, March 9 th during the main event

during the main event Bye-Bye Brunch at Crab Island Cantina on Sunday, March 10 th

General Admission and Taco only tickets for the main tasting event on Saturday, March 9th are also available for purchase at https://www.eventliveus.com.

Tequila & Taco Fest is proud to support the local community. A portion of proceeds from this event will benefit Fisher House of the Emerald Coast.

About HarborWalk Village: Located in the heart of Destin at the foot of the Destin Bridge, HarborWalk Village is truly a destination for all ages. Featuring resort-style accommodations at the Emerald Grande and a variety of restaurants, nightlife venues, boutiques and activities, only an elevator ride away. An active events calendar featuring annual firework shows, food festivals and concerts make HarborWalk Village a waterfront destination for unique experiences and memorable moments.

