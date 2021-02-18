SIP Awards Announces Last Call for Spirit & Mixer Brand Entries

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIP Awards, the only consumer-judged international spirits tasting competition, has issued its last call for brands to enter the 2021 competition. This is a unique and unparalleled opportunity for new and established spirits and mixer brands to put their products in front of a real consumer audience, gain honest feedback on their overall taste, and potentially earn awards that will spread awareness and generate positive exposure.

The 2020 SIP Awards was the competition's largest to date, with more than 200 consumer judges and over 900 varieties of spirits across 100+ categories. It's the only competition of its kind, where judges are ordinary consumers and unattached to the spirit industry for an unfiltered and true review. This year's competition is expected to be even more substantial, with an increase in brands and judges alike.

For entering brands, the SIP Awards provides a distinctive marketing opportunity. Competitors have a chance to get in front of consumers whose tastes align with the spirits they produce. Not only do brands stand to walk away with new fans, they also gain their ideal customer base, while having an opportunity to capture valuable unbiased recognition.

"Competition in the global spirits industry is fierce, and the need to stand out has never been greater," says Cher Holmes, SIP Awards director of operations. "There's no award competition like ours, it's niche and unique and we give brands all the tools they need to make an impression and excite the public."

Since its inception in 2009, the SIP Awards has been regarded as the only spirits tasting competition that takes the consumer's opinion into consideration. Until 2020, the competition was held as an in-person event, where judges gathered for real-time tastings and feedback.

However, the pandemic forced a pivot as to how (and where) the competition was held. With lockdowns and social distancing serving as common themes for much of the year, the show's coordinators decided to pioneer an at-home participation model.

Consumer judges were sent via home delivery a "blind selection" of spirits based on one of several categories, including rum, gin, tequila, vodka, whiskey, liqueurs, and more. Each judge had the opportunity to specify their desired category to match their samples to their personal preference.

From the comfort and safety of their own home, judges enjoyed anywhere from 12 to 24 samples provided by participating brands and provided honest feedback about their experience. This feedback was used to issue a number of awards in each category; including Bronze, Silver, Gold, Double Gold, Platinum, Best of Class, Innovation Award and the Consumer's Choice Awards.

View the winners of the 2020 SIP Awards, visit https://sipawards.com/results/

This year, SIP Awards has decided to keep its new format of at-home tasting and judging. This allows more judges to join the panel with the absence of geographic restrictions, which means participating brands have the chance to get in front of more consumers.

Aside from the awards, SIP Awards empowers participating brands with online support, marketing materials, press releases, and other exposure to increase the value of participation. Entries for the spring competition are still being accepted for a limited time. Visit https://sipawards.com/entrants/ to submit your entry form today.

