SIP Awards' Annual Spirit Competition Shatters Through the 1,000 Entry Submission Milestone

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SIP Awards to be honored for another record setting year as the authority review leader in innovative tasting competitions, representing the one and only organization focused on the feedback of real consumers, not professional tasters or industry insiders. The 2021 SIP Awards surged with more than 1,000 competing brands from 49 countries — the highest since its inception in 2009.

SIP Awards innovative at-home kit includes 6 to 12 unbranded samples, a link to submit the results and one exclusive Neat Glass scientifically designed to maximize the aroma, flavor and finish of each spirit. SIP Awards innovative at-home kit includes 6 to 12 unbranded samples, a link to submit the results and one exclusive Neat Glass scientifically designed to maximize the aroma, flavor and finish of each spirit.

The SIP Awards International Spirits Competition is committed to its core mission of bringing together informed, passionate consumers to experience rare and unique spirits and mixers from around the world. This year, cognizant of the ongoing global pandemic, SIP Awards reimagined spirits judging with their innovative at-home evaluation kits. With a record breaking 1,183 submissions, the 2021 evaluation was by far the most competitive for brands vying to secure coveted SIP Awards recognition and exposure.

Participants registered online and selected a sampler kit in one of 108 spirits categories and subcategories (bourbon, vodka, tequila, mezcal, whiskey, scotch, liqueurs, infused spirits, and more) to be delivered to their home. Each kit included 6 to 12 unbranded samples, a link to submit the results and one exclusive Neat Glass scientifically designed to maximize the aroma, flavor and finish of each spirit. After the submission, the judges were able to see which spirits they actually liked and disliked in their blind tasting evaluation, which could help them in their buying decisions.

Winning a SIP Award is a critical milestone for brands that speak directly to their target audience, consumers. Awards include Bronze, Silver, Gold, Double Gold, Platinum, and Best of Class.

In addition, the most sought after, Consumers' Choice Award, honors a brand's unwavering commitment to their legacy, craft, and to the ever-important consumer palate, by placing in the SIP Awards two or more consecutive years. This year, 344 Consumer Choice Awards were distributed, underscoring the growing popularity of the event and the value it provides to brands.

There's also an Innovation Award for spirits that bring an interesting and unique taste profile, as well as Package Design Awards for creative bottles and aesthetics. No brand receives participation awards, as the competition focuses solely on tangible differentiation in the winner's circle.

"The fact that the SIP Awards sets new records each year for consumer and brand participation highlights what we've believed all along — that consumer opinion carries a lot of weight for brands to create, improve on, and market their products," says Cher Holmes, Director of Operations. "We look forward to continuing this tradition of bringing spirits brands and their ideal customers together and improving the industry as a whole, one sip at a time."

For a complete list of 2021 SIP Awards winner, visit: http://sipawards.com/

About the SIP Awards

Founded in 2008, the SIP Awards is the world's only spirits tasting competition that uses real consumers as its judging panel. Brands can enter one or multiple spirits and review the raw feedback they receive from the judges and use it to improve their product. For brands that win a SIP Award, they can leverage their award in their branding and marketing. To learn more about the SIP Awards beverage competition, venue partnerships, or for a complete list of this year's winners, visit https://sipawards.com.

CONTACT: AMANDA DEAK

SIP AWARDS

+1 (949)420-0033

[email protected]

www.sipawards.com

SOURCE SIP Awards

Related Links

http://sipawards.com/

