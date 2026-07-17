SIP Awards Crowns the 2026 Winners of the "World Cup of Spirits & Beverages" with Entries from over 40 Countries

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIP Awards proudly announces the winners of its 18th Annual International Spirits Competition, recognizing excellence across the global spirits, ready-to-drink, mixer, and non-alcoholic beverage industries.

More than 400 consumer tastings helped determine the 2026 SIP Awards winners through a rigorous blind evaluation process. Beyond what's inside the bottle, the SIP Awards recognizes excellence in packaging design. Judges assess each entry's aesthetics, originality, shelf presence, and overall consumer appeal, highlighting brands that successfully blend exceptional design with outstanding craftsmanship.

This year's competition attracted more than 1,300 entries from over 40 countries, making it one of the most internationally diverse competitions in the beverage industry. This global field of competitors has earned the SIP Awards a reputation as the "World Cup of Spirits & Beverages," where products from every corner of the industry compete across dozens of categories for consumer recognition.

Unlike traditional competitions judged solely by industry experts, the SIP Awards is the only internationally recognized spirits competition judged exclusively by consumers. More than 350 consumer tastings generated thousands of double-blind evaluations that determined the 2026 winners. Awards were presented across Platinum, Double Gold, Gold, Silver, Bronze medal tiers, with additional honors including Best of Class, Consumers Choice, and Innovation Awards.

"SIP Awards was created to be a trusted resource for both consumers and the beverage industry," said Pouya Hashemi, Founder of the SIP Awards. "By putting products in front of real consumers, we identify and showcase beverages that truly stand out. Our goal is to help people discover exceptional products while giving brands meaningful insight into how they resonate in today's marketplace in a double-blind tasting evaluation."

This year's Best of Class honors recognized exceptional products from across the globe, including Elijah Craig Small Batch (United States), Bandero Cafe (Mexico), Courvoisier XO (France), Camikara Cask Aged Rum (India), Baileys Original Irish Cream (Ireland), Royal Mash Vodka (United Kingdom), Canadian Club 1858 (Canada), Bati Banana Rum (Fiji), Limoncello Liqueur (Australia), Ron Abuelo (Panama), and more.

Complete 2026 results are available at www.sipawards.com.

About SIP Awards

Established in 2009, the SIP Awards is an internationally recognized competition for spirits, mixers, and ready-to-drink beverages, judged exclusively by consumers through its proprietary double-blind tasting methodology to provide brands and the public with credible, data-driven recognition rooted in real consumer preference.

Looking Ahead

SIP Awards will host the 3rd Annual SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Fest this fall, bringing together award-winning brands and thousands of beverage enthusiasts for a celebration of the industry's finest spirits, cocktails, mixers, and non-alcoholic beverages. Brands interested in showcasing their products, sponsoring the event, or getting involved are encouraged to contact the SIP Awards team for additional information.

Contact:

Artika Negahdar (Marketing Manager)

SIP Awards

949.244.9244

[email protected]

www.sipawards.com

SOURCE SIP Awards