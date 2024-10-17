Sip Herbals Releases 2024 Holiday Sip Box Gift Set for Alternative Coffee Drinkers

Holiday Gift Bundle Offers Cozy, Caffeine-Free Comfort

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the success of its fall Pumpkin Spiced Latte 'Faux Joe', Sip Herbals—the caffeine-free herbal coffee substitute that recently 'wowed' audiences on Shark Tank—is ushering in the holiday season with the launch of its 2024 Holiday Sip Box.

Sip Herbals releases limited edition holiday gift set, complete with Cinnamon Roll and Peppermint Mocha 'Faux Joe' along with a ceramic holiday mug, cozy socks, peppermint lip balm, and the customer's choice of either a Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainer or a Stainless Steel Reusable Coffee Pod. Priced less than $100, the Shark Tank brand's holiday gift collection aligns perfectly with their mission of inclusivity, making sure non-coffee drinkers can join in on the holiday fun too!

Sip Herbal's 2024 Holiday Sip Box includes two seasonal favorite 'Faux Joe' blends: Cinnamon Roll and Peppermint Mocha. The gift set also comes with an exclusive 11 oz Sip Herbals ceramic holiday mug, cozy one-size-fits-all socks, peppermint lip balm, and the customer's choice of either a Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainer or a Stainless Steel Reusable Coffee Pod, all packed in a premium gift box perfect for the holiday season.

"The holidays are filled with every indulgent treat possible, but for those of us with dietary restrictions, it's easy to feel left out," said Orleatha Smith, co-founder of Sip Herbals. "For anyone who's had to give up coffee or has been craving festive drinks that won't upset their stomach, our holiday blends offer a chance to enjoy the season without compromise. It's all about making sure everyone can savor the holiday flavors they've been missing."

Sip Herbals provides the full-bodied richness you'd expect from coffee, but without the negative side effects. Like all of the brand's teas, the Cinnamon Roll and Peppermint Mocha Faux Joe are made using ultra-clean ingredients such as Organic Roasted Chicory Root, Organic Roasted Carob and Organic Roasted Dandelion Root, making them a great source of natural prebiotic fiber. The Cinnamon Roll flavor is slightly sweet, with the aroma and decadent taste of an ooey-gooey cinnamon roll; while the Peppermint Mocha contains notes of Dark chocolate and refreshing peppermint.

Retailing for $100.00, the Holiday Sip Box is perfect for wellness lovers, caffeine-sensitive, Keto, AIP, or non-acidic individuals, expectant mothers, or anyone looking for a flavorful, health-conscious way to enjoy their favorite holiday drinks. To purchase, or learn more about Sip Herbals visit www.sipherbals.com, or on Amazon.com.

ABOUT SIP HERBALS:

Founded by Kelly Raulerson and Orleatha Smith, Sip Herbals redefines the morning ritual with its innovative, caffeine, grain and acidic-free herbal coffee substitute. As seen on Shark Tank, Sip Herbals is crafted from premium organic herbs and enriched with prebiotics. Black woman-owned and operated, the brand is committed to sustainability, designing a coffee substitute that is gentle on both the body and the planet. For more information, visit www.sipherbals.com or follow @sipherbals on social media.

Media Alert:

T-Aira Jelks

HYPH PR

[email protected]

310.694.0895

SOURCE Sip Herbals