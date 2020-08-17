Sip in Style with New Dunkin' X PopSockets Cup Sleeves

Dunkin' is the first brand to collaborate with PopSockets to bring branded PopThirst sleeves to fans. Dunkin' fans can choose from two unique PopThirst bundles, one featuring a strawberry frosted donut PopTop, and the other featuring an iced coffee-themed PopTop. The PopThirst sleeves are designed with a non-slip material that reduces hand slippage when sipping your Dunkin' coffee, and when you're not using the sleeve, it can fit compactly into a pocket or purse for easy on-the-go use. The PopThirst bundles retail for $20 and are available for purchase on PopSockets.com, while supplies last.

"This joint effort is sure to make many Dunkin' and PopSockets fans happy while helping to support the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission of providing the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness," said Kari McHugh, Executive Director of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. "This 'Poptivism' program will make a big impact to help bring joy to kids who need it the most."

"PopSockets is excited to team up with Dunkin' to help kids in need through this fun, new PopThirst design. PopSockets' mission is to create a positive impact, and this limited edition 'Poptivism' collaboration gives fans of both brands the opportunity to support Dunkin's Joy in Childhood Foundation," said Jennifer Forman, Director of Poptivism and Corporate Citizenship.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $26 million since its inception in 2006 and will grant $5 million this year. Part of the Foundation's 2020 giving was centered around COVID-19 relief for families affected by the crisis. Since March, the Foundation has provided $1.25 million in emergency grants to hunger relief and health organizations, given free coffee and breakfast treats to 20,000 healthcare workers, started a first-of-its-kind healthcare worker trauma relief program, Hero Recharge, with First Descents, and more.

