Sip into Summer: HI-CHEW® and FiiZ Team Up to Launch Two Dessert-Inspired Dirty Sodas

Limited-edition Orange Creamsicle and Key Lime Pie drinks offer a crave-worthy summer escape with every sip

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW®, the immensely fruity and intensely chewy candy brand, has teamed up with FiiZ, the fan-favorite Utah-based specialty soda shop, to launch two limited-edition dirty sodas—Orange Creamsicle Drink and Frozen Key Lime Pie Drink—inspired by the HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix. The collaboration marks HI-CHEW's exciting debut in the beverage space, transforming two refreshing summer flavors into unique, sippable treats.

HI-CHEW® and FiiZ team up to launch two dessert-inspired dirty sodas for a limited time: Orange Creamsicle and Frozen Key Lime Pie

Inspired by the vibrant tastes of Key Lime Pie and the new Orange Creamsicle, the HI-CHEW® and FiiZ collaboration reimagines these fan-favorite flavor profiles in an innovative new beverage experience. As the dirty soda trend continues to gain momentum nationwide, HI-CHEW® and FiiZ are introducing two crave-worthy summer drinks that blend bold flavor with nostalgic indulgence, offering consumers a refreshing new way to enjoy the flavors they love in every sip.

The launch follows the recent expansion of the HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix lineup, which welcomed Orange Creamsicle alongside returning favorites Key Lime Pie, Strawberry Ice Cream and Candy Apple. Now, two of the collection's most popular flavors are making the leap from candy to cup. Available exclusively at FiiZ locations nationwide from July 1 through August 31, the HI-CHEW® x FiiZ drinks deliver a nostalgic, flavor-packed experience and everything a summer beverage should be.

HI-CHEW ® x FiiZ Orange Creamsicle Drink: A bright, Orange Fanta-based sip created with ice cream purée and cream, topped with whipped cream and an Orange Creamsicle HI-CHEW ® . Creamy, citrusy and impossibly refreshing, this drink feels like summer in a cup.

A bright, Orange Fanta-based sip created with ice cream purée and cream, topped with whipped cream and an Orange Creamsicle HI-CHEW . Creamy, citrusy and impossibly refreshing, this drink feels like summer in a cup. HI-CHEW® x FiiZ Frozen Key Lime Pie Drink: A frosty blend of ice cream, key lime and vanilla syrups, and topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbles, fresh lime and a Key Lime Pie HI-CHEW®. Enjoy all the flavors of a classic summer dessert, reimagined as a cool, indulgent sip.

Both drinks are available on the menu at all FiiZ locations. The HI-CHEW® Orange Creamsicle is available in 16oz - 44oz for $3.99 - $5.99 and the HI-CHEW® Frozen Key Lime Pie is available in 16oz for $5.99.

"At HI-CHEW®, we are continually exploring new ways to extend our brand beyond traditional confectionery and create meaningful connections with consumers through unexpected experiences," said Teruhiro "Terry" Kawabe, Chief Representative for the USA and President & CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Our collaboration with FiiZ represents an exciting milestone as we enter the beverage category, leveraging the growing popularity of dirty sodas to bring our iconic flavors to life in a new format. By meeting consumers where culture and flavor intersect, we are creating additional opportunities for fans to engage with the HI-CHEW® brand."

To celebrate the limited-edition collaboration, every HI-CHEW® x FiiZ drink purchase beginning in late July will include an exclusive collectible sticker inspired by the two dessert-flavored beverages, available while supplies last. Fans can also follow HI-CHEW® and FiiZ on social media for surprise giveaways and special promotional drops throughout the partnership.

"At FiiZ, we're always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our customers with creative flavor combinations and memorable drink experiences," said Scott Ball, President of FiiZ Drinks. "HI-CHEW is a beloved brand known for its bold, fruit-forward flavors, making them a natural partner for us. Together, we've transformed two fan-favorite dessert flavors into indulgent dirty sodas that capture the fun, nostalgia and excitement of summer in every sip."

Founded in 2014, FiiZ has grown to more than 70 locations nationwide with a "Your Drink. Your Way" philosophy. To learn more about FiiZ Drinks, visit FiiZDrinks.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram (@fiiz_drinks) and TikTok (@fiiz_drinks). To learn more about HI-CHEW®, visit HI-CHEW.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT®, Chargel®, and My/Mochi in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 500 flavors of HI-CHEW® debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout the rest of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Sweet & Sour Watermelon, Blue Raspberry and new 2-in-1 Lychee & Raspberry. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, Dessert Mix, and Getaway Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Fantasy Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, Dessert Mix, and Getaway Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

About FiiZ

FiiZ Drinks is a creative, fun brand committed to providing a unique and refreshing drink and customer experience. FiiZ was born in Utah in 2014 when two families came together over a love of creating specialty sodas and bringing a modernized soda shop with a nostalgic feel to their local community. The concept took off and today has grown to over 70 locations throughout the United States and is quickly expanding into Canada. FiiZ offers personalized refreshment and encourages its customers to enjoy "Your Drink. Your Way" along with a selection of savory snacks, sweet treats, and non-carbonated drinks such as flavored water and smoothies. To learn more visit https://fiizdrinks.com/.

SOURCE HI-CHEW