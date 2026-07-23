From Candy to Collectible: HI-CHEW® Debuts First-Ever Licensing Collaboration with MGA's Miniverse™ Real Brands Vending Machine

The beloved candy brand enters the world of collectibles for the first time, bringing sweet nostalgia and miniature fun to fans everywhere

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW®, the immensely fruity and intensely chewy candy brand, is stepping into an exciting new category with its first-ever licensing collaboration. Partnering with MGA's Miniverse™, the original DIY collectible brand, HI-CHEW® is bringing its iconic Original Mix into the fast-growing world of mini collectibles through the limited-edition MGA's Miniverse Real Brands Vending Machine.

HI-CHEW® Debuts First-Ever Licensing Collaboration with MGA’s Miniverse™ Real Brands Vending Machine

As HI-CHEW's first licensed collaboration, the partnership marks an exciting milestone for the brand, bringing its signature flavor-packed experience beyond the candy aisle and into the world of highly detailed, hyper-realistic miniatures beloved by fans.

Inside the limited-edition vending machine, collectors will discover three exclusive Real Brands™ minis. The Teal machine features a miniature HI-CHEW® Original Mix peg bag complete with lifelike tiny HI-CHEW® "chewlets" that fill a replica of the brand's iconic candy bag, making it a must-have for both candy lovers and miniature collectors.

Adding to the realism, each machine includes a mini "credit card" that allows collectors to dispense snacks from the vending compartment and showcase their collection on the display shelves. Compatible with all Real Brands™ minis (sold separately), the MGA's Miniverse Real Brands Vending Machine offers endless opportunities to collect, display, restock, and customize the ultimate mini snack station at home.

"At HI-CHEW®, we're always looking for new ways to deepen how fans experience our brand beyond taste alone," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "As our first-ever licensing partnership, collaborating with MGA's Miniverse™ represents an exciting opportunity to bring the playful, colorful world of HI-CHEW® to life through a unique collectible experience. By combining our iconic brand with Miniverse's highly detailed miniatures, we're creating a new way for fans to engage with HI-CHEW®—one that sparks discovery, creativity, and connection. We're thrilled to offer consumers a fun and unexpected way to interact with the brand they love."

The launch is a natural extension for HI-CHEW's growing cultural relevance among Gen Z consumers, who have long embraced the brand not only for its candy offerings, but also for its trend-driven collaborations, crave-worthy flavor innovations, and ability to stay at the center of social buzz. Entering the collectibles space allows the brand to meet fans in an entirely new way while celebrating the nostalgia and joy that have made HI-CHEW® a favorite for decades.

As collectible culture continues to thrive, driven by fandom, nostalgia and the desire to celebrate favorite brands in new ways, HI-CHEW's first licensed product offers consumers another reason to smile. Whether displayed on a shelf or added to a growing miniature collection, the tiny HI-CHEW® Original Mix transforms one of the brand's most recognizable products into a playful keepsake that captures the fun, color, and charm of the brand in a way that's just as irresistible as the candy itself.

The MGA's Miniverse Real Brands Vending Machine retails for $19.99 and is available at shop.mgae.com and retailers where MGA's Miniverse™ products are sold, including Walmart, Target and Amazon. Fans can explore this launch and the entire MGA's Miniverse™ lineup on the MGA's Miniverse website and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok for the latest updates and reveals. These ingredients are not edible and are not suitable for kids under the age of 8. To learn more about HI-CHEW®, visit HI-CHEW.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT®, Chargel®, and My/Mochi in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 500 flavors of HI-CHEW® debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout the rest of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Sweet & Sour Watermelon, Blue Raspberry and new 2-in-1 Lychee & Raspberry. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, Dessert Mix, and Getaway Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, Dessert Mix, and Getaway Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

About MGA Entertainment:

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA's portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Ninjombie™, Wonder Factory™, DohKins™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE HI-CHEW