Two Refreshing Flavors, One Bold Chew: HI-CHEW® Debuts New Lychee & Raspberry Stick at the 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo

The brand also unveils a vibrant new packaging refresh across its stick portfolio, designed to make the unwrapping experience even more playful and engaging.

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW®, the intensely fruity and famously chewy candy brand, is doubling the excitement at the 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo (May 19–21) with the debut of its latest innovation: the HI-CHEW® Lychee & Raspberry Stick. Launching exclusively at Walgreens nationwide from May 1 through July 31, the new 2-in-1 stick delivers a tangy-sweet dual-flavor chew that is sure to delight consumers and elevate their snacking experience.

HI-CHEW debuts all-new 2-in-1 Lychee & Raspberry Stick at the 2026 Sweets and Snacks Expo. HI-CHEW also debuts a vibrant packaging refresh across the full stick portfolio.

As the first dual-flavor stick in HI-CHEW's U.S. portfolio, Lychee & Raspberry introduces an exciting new twist designed to spark curiosity and deliver a uniquely refreshing flavor journey. Each chew offers a playful blend of tastes, featuring a uniquely tart and tangy raspberry outer layer complemented by a sweet, smooth lychee center that becomes more pronounced with every bite. This innovative flavor pairing shines through HI-CHEW's signature double-layer chewy texture, delighting consumers who crave adventurous, globally inspired candy experiences. The new 2-in-1 stick is an easy grab-and-go treat—perfect for sharing, snacking, or adding a pop of fun to everyday moments.

The launch of the HI-CHEW® Lychee & Raspberry Stick also marks the debut of a refreshed packaging design across HI-CHEW's entire stick portfolio, with this flavor serving as the first to showcase the updated look. Building on the redesign introduced last year for HI-CHEW's Original and Tropical Mix, the new packaging features brighter visuals, clearer flavor callouts, and more readable descriptions with the goal of enhancing shelf presence while amplifying the playful energy at the heart of the HI-CHEW® brand.

"The launch of the HI-CHEW® Lychee & Raspberry Stick is a bold addition that meets the evolving flavor demands of our consumers," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "By pairing the internationally beloved lychee fruit with the familiar raspberry profile, this new stick offers the perfect treat for those seeking adventurous, non-traditional candy flavors. Together with our refreshed packaging, this innovation reflects our continued brand evolution as we create a more modern, engaging experience that resonates with our core consumers, attracts new fans, and drives sustained growth."

At the upcoming 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking place May 19–21 (Booth #5005), attendees will have the chance to sample HI-CHEW's newest flavors, including Lychee & Raspberry, alongside classic favorites such as Strawberry, Mango, and Watermelon. HI-CHEW's beloved mascot, Chewbie, will also be on site, bringing a playful, photo-ready moment to the show floor.

The HI-CHEW® Lychee & Raspberry Stick will be available for purchase exclusively at Walgreens nationwide through August, with a broader rollout to HI-CHEW's e-commerce platform and additional nationwide retailers to follow. The full HI-CHEW® portfolio is available on HI-CHEW.com and at retailers across the country. To learn more about HI-CHEW®, visit HI-CHEW.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™, Chargel™, and My/Mochi in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 500 flavors of HI-CHEW® debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout the rest of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Sweet & Sour Watermelon, and new Blue Raspberry. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

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