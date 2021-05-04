Sip on Satisfaction with a New Favorite from QuikTea®

Start your morning or give your afternoon a boost with the Mint Ginger Chai Latte, the perfect drink to uplift your day!

Benefits of Mint- The soothing properties of this herb have been used for thousands of years by people all around the world. It's often used to ease an upset stomach and aid in digestion. Mint has also been known to help with headaches and of course, as a refreshing agent against bad breath.

Benefits of Ginger- This robust spice has a variety of benefits, including the fact that it is loaded with antioxidants (big yes!) and contains anti-inflammatory properties. You'll see ginger in many health drinks, as it can aid in digestion and reduce nausea. Overall, ginger is believed to help give a boost to the immune system.

Like all QuikTea® lattes, the Mint Ginger latte is a breeze to make. Simply empty the pouch contents into a cup with hot water, then mix and enjoy.

About Quikfoods

Quikfoods is the company behind QuikTea®, Quik Café® and Quik Shake®. When asked about the core of the company, Founder Ashish Shah says, "I started Quikfoods to pursue my passion of creating products based on recipes of my childhood… recipes gently coaxed from my mother, cousins and many a chef that I met during my travels. This is the basis of the products we choose to create. The only caveats – simple, easy to understand natural ingredients and a convenient and easy way to make them." It is really that simple!

