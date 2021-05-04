Sip on Satisfaction with a New Favorite from QuikTea®
The Chai Tea Latte That Refreshes & Boosts Immunity
May 04, 2021, 08:33 ET
EDISON, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quikfoods® is at it again with their must-try instant lattes. The Mint Ginger Chai Tea Latte from QuikTea® – like a warm hug and kick to the senses all at the same time – is perfect for mornings on the go or spicing up long days at the office.
Made with all-natural ingredients, this beverage is a must try because of its unique, aromatic essence as well as its added health benefits.
Visit https://www.quiktea.com/product/mint-ginger-chai-latte/ to try a pack!
Benefits of Mint- The soothing properties of this herb have been used for thousands of years by people all around the world. It's often used to ease an upset stomach and aid in digestion. Mint has also been known to help with headaches and of course, as a refreshing agent against bad breath.
Benefits of Ginger- This robust spice has a variety of benefits, including the fact that it is loaded with antioxidants (big yes!) and contains anti-inflammatory properties. You'll see ginger in many health drinks, as it can aid in digestion and reduce nausea. Overall, ginger is believed to help give a boost to the immune system.
Like all QuikTea® lattes, the Mint Ginger latte is a breeze to make. Simply empty the pouch contents into a cup with hot water, then mix and enjoy.
To learn more about the full range of products and to explore the many variations of instant chai tea lattes, visit www.quiktea.com.
About Quikfoods
Quikfoods is the company behind QuikTea®, Quik Café® and Quik Shake®. When asked about the core of the company, Founder Ashish Shah says, "I started Quikfoods to pursue my passion of creating products based on recipes of my childhood… recipes gently coaxed from my mother, cousins and many a chef that I met during my travels. This is the basis of the products we choose to create. The only caveats – simple, easy to understand natural ingredients and a convenient and easy way to make them." It is really that simple!
