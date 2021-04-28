Sip ShotGun Spiked Seltzer and Support the Lone Survivor Foundation

As mentioned in their "Craft for a Cause" press release last fall, ShotGun founders, Lori and Brad Foster, were introduced to the Lone Survivor Foundation by its founder, Retired Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell. They were drawn to the organization's dedication and commitment to helping US veterans and their families. The Lone Survivor Foundation (LSF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to leading veterans and their families on a path to healing from combat trauma by providing no-cost therapeutic services.

This will be the second time that ShotGun has run a two-month donation effort for LSF. Last fall the company donated over $8,000 to the Lone Survivor Foundation.

"As Texans, and as Americans, we are honored to help bring more attention to Lone Survivor Foundation," stated co-founder Lori Foster. "At ShotGun, we are about being real, authentic and Texan – as a brand and as a company. Showing our support to LSF and to the people that fight for our state and country, is one way we can be true to that and make a positive impact."

A donation of 50 cents for every ShotGun Spiked Seltzer 12-pack Ranch Water, Variety Pack and Fiesta Pack sold in May and June will be donated to LSF. Look for our LSF displays at participating retailers throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

About ShotGun Spiked Seltzer (shotgunseltzer.com)

Founded in Austin in 2019 by beverage veterans Brad and Lori Foster, ShotGun is the first independently owned and operated, craft Texas seltzer brand using only quality ingredients. Its assortment of flavors is inspired by genuine craft cocktails with a Texas twist.

About Lone Survivor Foundation (https://lonesurvivorfoundation.org/)

Lone Survivor Foundation provides no-cost programs for service members (both active duty and veterans) from all military branches and service eras, along with their families, who are experiencing symptoms of PTSD, mild Traumatic Brain Injury, and chronic pain as a result of combat. Lone Survivor Foundation is a Federal 501(c)3 non-profit.

For more information:

Lori Foster

513-544-8523

[email protected]

SOURCE Shotgun Seltzer LLC

Related Links

https://shotgunseltzer.com/

