Sip, Snap, Share: The Tea Council of the USA Launches #IndividualiTEA Photo Sharing Sweepstakes for National Hot Tea Month and Day

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a toast to the many health benefits of tea, the Tea Council of the USA is kicking off its seventh annual #IndividualiTEA Photo Sharing Sweepstakes to coincide with the celebration of National Hot Tea Month and Day. This exciting event invites tea enthusiasts nationwide to share their tea-infused wellness moments for a chance to win.

Sip and Win:

Show Us Your #IndividualiTEA

Whether it's the go-to blend you pair with a nutritious snack or a favorite post-activity sip, tell us how you incorporate tea into your routine and steep into wellness!

You can enter the sweepstakes in one of two ways:

1. Capture the moment with a photo, video or comment and share with on Instagram, X or TikTok with the hashtag #IndividualiTEA and tag us @TeaCouncil!

OR

2. Upload your entry directly to the following website: IndividualiTEA 2023

The #Individualitea Photo Sharing Sweepstakes runs through February 15, 2024, so enter as many times as you'd like and don't forget to tag us and tell your friends.

Tea Vibes Only:

Tea is the most widely consumed beverage in the world next to water, with scientific research providing robust support for tea as a health-promoting beverage. True teas – black, green, oolong, dark and white – all come from the same plant, a warm-weather evergreen named Camellia sinensis. Differences among the five types of tea result from the various degrees of processing and the level of oxidization.

True tea, unlike herbal tea, has the highest concentrations of flavan-3-ols of all foods and beverages, making it the go-to source of these health nutrients. Recent guidelines published in Advances in Nutrition extrapolated data from published research to form dietary recommendations for flavan-3-ol intake. This data showed that consuming 400-600mg of flavan-3-ols daily (about 2 cups of brewed green or black tea) can help improve blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. Whatever true tea you prefer this National Hot Tea Month, you can sip knowing your cup comes with plenty of health benefits.

About the Tea Council of the USA:

The Tea Council of the USA is a non-profit association that was formed in 1950 as a partnership between tea packers, importers and allied industries within the United States, and the major tea producing countries. It functions as the promotional arm of the tea industry with a primary goal of increasing consumption and overall awareness of tea by providing information about its many positive attributes. One of the Council's primary objectives is the dissemination of key scientific findings about tea to the public. The Tea Council does this in several ways including: funding scientific meetings to bring tea researchers from around the world together to share key information and identify next steps for future research projects; and working with health organizations and international scientists to disseminate information about potential positive health effects of tea consumption on a public level.

