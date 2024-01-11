Sip, Snap, Share: The Tea Council of the USA Launches #IndividualiTEA Photo Sharing Sweepstakes for National Hot Tea Month and Day

News provided by

The Tea Council of the USA, Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 10:37 ET

Steep into wellness for a chance to win $1,000 and a year's supply of tea

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a toast to the many health benefits of tea, the Tea Council of the USA is kicking off its seventh annual #IndividualiTEA Photo Sharing Sweepstakes to coincide with the celebration of National Hot Tea Month and Day. This exciting event invites tea enthusiasts nationwide to share their tea-infused wellness moments for a chance to win.

Sip and Win:

Continue Reading
Show Us Your #IndividualiTEA
Show Us Your #IndividualiTEA

Whether it's the go-to blend you pair with a nutritious snack or a favorite post-activity sip, tell us how you incorporate tea into your routine and steep into wellness!

You can enter the sweepstakes in one of two ways:

     1.       Capture the moment with a photo, video or comment and share with on Instagram, X or TikTok with the hashtag #IndividualiTEA and tag us @TeaCouncil!

               OR

     2.       Upload your entry directly to the following website: IndividualiTEA 2023 

The #Individualitea Photo Sharing Sweepstakes runs through February 15, 2024, so enter as many times as you'd like and don't forget to tag us and tell your friends.

Tea Vibes Only:

Tea is the most widely consumed beverage in the world next to water, with scientific research providing robust support for tea as a health-promoting beverage. True teas – black, green, oolong, dark and white – all come from the same plant, a warm-weather evergreen named Camellia sinensis. Differences among the five types of tea result from the various degrees of processing and the level of oxidization.

True tea, unlike herbal tea, has the highest concentrations of flavan-3-ols of all foods and beverages, making it the go-to source of these health nutrients. Recent guidelines published in Advances in Nutrition extrapolated data from published research to form dietary recommendations for flavan-3-ol intake. This data showed that consuming 400-600mg of flavan-3-ols daily (about 2 cups of brewed green or black tea) can help improve blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. Whatever true tea you prefer this National Hot Tea Month, you can sip knowing your cup comes with plenty of health benefits.

About the Tea Council of the USA:
The Tea Council of the USA is a non-profit association that was formed in 1950 as a partnership between tea packers, importers and allied industries within the United States, and the major tea producing countries. It functions as the promotional arm of the tea industry with a primary goal of increasing consumption and overall awareness of tea by providing information about its many positive attributes. One of the Council's primary objectives is the dissemination of key scientific findings about tea to the public. The Tea Council does this in several ways including: funding scientific meetings to bring tea researchers from around the world together to share key information and identify next steps for future research projects; and working with health organizations and international scientists to disseminate information about potential positive health effects of tea consumption on a public level.

Media Contact:
Caitlin Neligan
[email protected]

SOURCE The Tea Council of the USA, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.