Sip the Difference with Danny Trejo's Zero Proof Tequila Alternative

Trejo's Spirits serves up a tasty zero proof alternative to tequila that is 100% natural, vegan, and completely alcohol-free

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trejo's Spirits, Danny Trejo's new line of 100% natural, vegan, alcohol-free spirits, launches today. The renowned actor, activist, and restaurateur aims to provide a variety of options for those looking to enjoy a premium-quality non-alcoholic drink, and his zero proof tequila alternative is the finest 0.0% ABV version of this classic spirit.

Trejo recognizes the importance of sobriety and has been sober for more than 50 years. He sees the launch of his non-alcoholic spirits line as a way to provide a sophisticated alternative for those engaging in the social experience of drinking while recognizing that sobriety is a viable and rewarding lifestyle.

"With Trejo's Spirits Zero Proof Tequila, I wanted to create a completely 0.0% ABV spirit," says Danny Trejo. "If you're sober like me, or just avoiding alcohol, you too can make a kickass drink that tastes like a full-on celebration! If I'm throwing a party, everyone gets a seat at the table."

Trejo's Spirits offer the same complex and interesting flavors as alcoholic drinks, without the hangover or other negative effects. Health and wellness trends have made consumers more conscious of the negative effects of alcohol on the body in recent years, leading to a spike in demand for non-alcoholic beverages. The "sober-curious" movement has an increasing number of Americans questioning their relationship with alcohol and its effects on their overall sense of well-being, and more are abstaining from or substantially reducing their alcohol consumption.

As a result, the non-alcoholic beverage industry is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, with a projected market size of $1.6 billion by 2025.

Trejo's Spirits Zero Proof Tequila presents a bouquet of earthy agave notes, with hints of citrus and subtle floral undertones. The finish is crisp and clean, leaving a gentle warmth that fades gracefully, while the agave essence remains present throughout. This complex profile of all-natural essences, extracts, and distillates makes Trejo's Spirits an endlessly versatile addition to every home bar—ideal for pairing with your favorite mixers, or simply enjoying over ice with a squeeze of lime. Future flavors will include zero proof versions of Mezcal, American Whiskey, Rum, and Gin.

An enticing lineup of refreshing mocktail recipes, including juice blends, agua frescas, and other deliciously inventive sips will be served at Trejo's Tacos restaurants in Los Angeles, and can be found in Trejo's latest cookbook, Trejo's Cantina: Cocktails, Snacks & Amazing Non-Alcoholic Drinks from the Heart of Hollywood—dedicated to the recovery community he has championed for so many years.

Trejo's Spirits Zero Proof Tequila alternative is currently available for purchase online at https://trejosspirits.com and https://www.stack.supply/product/1052.

About Trejo's Spirits:

Launched in 2023, Trejo's Spirits is a new line of premium non-alcoholic spirits from actor Danny Trejo. Through Trejo's Spirits, he hopes to spread his message of positivity and healthy living while providing a tasty alternative to traditional alcoholic drinks. For more information, please visit https://trejosspirits.com and follow along on Instagram at @trejospirits.

Media Contacts: 
Christina Gilmour | [email protected] | 909-214-5874
Ashley Martinez | [email protected] | 757-927-9933

SOURCE Trejo's Spirits

