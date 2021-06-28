Siparex Buys into Pharmactive's Botanical Expertise

MADRID, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Equity group Siparex, Paris, has taken a minority stake in Pharmactive, a company specializing in the research, development, and extraction of branded natural ingredients.

Jean-Marie Raymond, CEO and founder of Pharmactive.

Pharmactive, a science-based botanical ingredient leader, continues to experiencee a strong growth and development curve, which has only accelerated since 2017. The company has logged an average annual sales growth greater than 23%, driven primarily by the success of its premium products affron® saffron extract and ABG10+®, a pioneering black garlic extract. The company forecasts sales of around €12 million by the end of fiscal 2021.

The transaction with Siparex Midcap will allow Pharmactive to accelerate its ambitious development plans through external growth and expand its portfolio of natural ingredients and international commercial presence. Approximately 85% of Pharmactive's global activity occurs outside Spain: in Europe, the US, and Asia.

"It's exciting to collaborate with such a well-established PE," enthuses Jean-Marie Raymond, CEO and founder of Pharmactive. "This new investment round marks a significant milestone for our company. We experienced expansive growth in 2020, despite the pandemic, and strong sales growth is forecast to continue in 2021."

"Positioned in a booming market, Pharmactive is an innovative company led by an experienced and enthusiastic founding manager," says Pierre Bordeaux Montrieux, Managing Director of Siparex Midcap. "Pharmactive stands out in particular with its unique validation positioning and systematic scientific analysis of premium products," adds Stéphane Agaësse, Senior Investment Manager within Siparex Midcap. "We are proud to support them in this new phase of development."

Founded in 2009 by Jean-Marie Raymond, Pharmactive specializes in high-end natural plant-based ingredients (such as the aforementioned saffron and black garlic) for the food supplement industry. In order to ensure the high quality of its products, Pharmactive has developed validation by scientific studies and research. Its in-house laboratories focus on the investigation of plant cultivation, extraction of active ingredients, and control across the entire upstream value chain.

"Consumers are seeking science-supported, natural mental wellness solutions and Pharmactive can fulfill this demand and other emerging trends with branded ingredients backed by science," explains Raymond. "Pharmactive brings innovation, nature, and value to the table, challenging current paradigms."

About Siparex

An independent French specialist in private equity, the SiparexGroup has capital management of €2.3 billion, split between the ETI, Midcap, Mezzanine, Entrepreneurs and Innovation activities under the XAnge brand (Start-ups - Digital, Deeptech and Impact). Siparex covers Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Lille, Strasbourg, and Toulouse and is also established in Milan, Munich, Montreal and Brussels.

About Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L., is a privately owned company that develops and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by scientific evidence. The company was founded by a group of entrepreneurs led by Jean-Marie Raymond, who developed a breakthrough concept for the traditional Mediterranean plant of saffron. With high standards and dedicated R&D investment, Pharmactive was the first company to introduce saffron extract for mood improvement. Pharmactive partners internationally with universities and research organizations to boost its R&D capabilities and generate new opportunities for its customers.

