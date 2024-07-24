SIPCAM AGRO SOLUTIONS EXPANDING MISSISSIPPI MANUFACTURING PLANT

Investment in Sipcam Agro Solutions LLC Allows for US/Canada Ag Formulation Growth

DURHAM, N.C., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sipcam Agro Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Sipcam Agro USA, Inc., is proud to announce the immediate plans for construction on a 12,000sf fungicide and insecticide formulation and packaging plant located in Waynesboro, Mississippi, the result of the purchase of Odom Industries Inc. assets in December 2023.

In December of 2023, Brent Marek, CEO and COO of Sipcam Agro USA, and CEO of Sipcam Agro Solutions, explained that the company would soon invest heavily in plant expansions, allowing for increased efficiencies, production output and a new fungicide plant.

This new fungicide and insecticide expansion will be a state-of-the-art automated plant and include brand-new equipment and facilitate production of soluble concentrates (SC) and emulsifiable concentrates (EC) for a variety of packaging sizes. These growth plans also include the enhancement of an existing bulk tank farm to store and sell bulk products.

"I am very excited about this project which will increase Sipcam's production integration in fungicides and insecticides and offer customers additional tolling capabilities," said Marek. "The new plant will have high-capacity mills capable of making the highest quality SCs needed by the market. We are pleased to support the local community by creating jobs and supporting local businesses."

The timeline for the new plant construction allows for production to begin in the fall of 2024; in addition, Sipcam Agro Solutions LLC will begin engaging in third-party business conversations in February 2025 in preparation for new, increased volume.

"Sipcam Agro USA is now back integrated with group partners in numerous active Ingredients (AI's) globally, with synthesis and formulation plants in several countries," said Bryan Grunsky, Plant Manager. "The Sipcam Agro Solutions facilities and the expanded plant will enable Sipcam Agro to be fully integrated from synthesis through formulation and packaging to make the end-use product and allow us to provide custom tolling with our existing and new customer base."

For more information about the entire Sipcam Agro product portfolio, talk to your Sipcam Agro distributor or visit Sipcamagrousa.com and Sipcamagrosolutions.com.

About Sipcam:

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Sipcam Agro USA Inc., is owned by the Sipcam-Oxon Group, a privately owned Italian company recognized worldwide for its chemical formulation and manufacturing expertise. A subsidiary of Sipcam Agro USA, Sipcam Agro Solutions LLC is in Waynesboro, MS, and offers new technology and formulation processes. For more information, visit www.sipcamagrosolutions.com.

©2024 Sipcam Agro Solutions, LLC. Sipcam logo is a trademark of Sipcam Agro Solutions.

SOURCE Sipcam Agro Solutions LLC