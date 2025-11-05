SIPCAM AGRO USA INTRODUCES LINCHPIN™ HERBICIDE FOR TURF

The Patented Herbicide Golf Course Superintendents and Turf Managers Have Been Waiting For

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sipcam Agro USA is proud to announce the launch of Linchpin™, a patented herbicide engineered to control difficult weeds such as Kyllinga, sedges and crabgrass in golf, sports, and lawn turf, and sod production management.

Linchpin™ is designed for professionals who demand visible results, adaptable use, and healthier, more attractive turf. Linchpin™ is a great fit for the US northern and transition zones where cool season and Bermudagrass exist on the same property or the same route, a plus for those wanting the best turf possible. Sipcams's patented formula greatly reduces or eliminates the risk of bleached turf from mesotrione. Bermudagrass, ryegrass, fescue, and Kentucky bluegrass (excluding bentgrass) will significantly benefit as Linchpin™ delivers elite level weed control with the selectivity and flexibility that golf course superintendents and turf managers require.

Formulated as an extruded dry granule, Linchpin™ combines Mesotrione, Halosulfuron, and Quinclorac to provide broad-spectrum control of over 40+ weed species—without compromising turf quality or aesthetics.

Additionally, Linchpin offers a flexible option for hard to control, high-value weeds. Recent trials show that turf managers can safely tank-mix and apply a 4 oz per acre, single application of Sipcam'sSlipStream™ herbicide for enhanced control of persistent weeds like Nimblewill and large crabgrass— while matching or exceeding the efficacy of existing products available today.

"Golf course superintendents need solutions that work across mixed turf environments and seasonal transitions," said Brent Marek, CEO/COO of Sipcam Agro USA. "Linchpin™ delivers consistent, long-lasting control while preserving the visual integrity and playability of the course."

Why Linchpin™ is a game-changer for golf, sports and lawn turf:

Broad-spectrum performance : Controls tough-to-manage weeds including Kyllinga, nutsedge, crabgrass, and signalgrass, plus more than 40 additional broadleaf and grass weeds.

: Controls tough-to-manage weeds including Kyllinga, nutsedge, crabgrass, and signalgrass, plus more than 40 additional broadleaf and grass weeds. Long-lasting protection : Delivers up to 30 days of residual control for extended weed suppression and cleaner turf.

: Delivers up to 30 days of residual control for extended weed suppression and cleaner turf. Unmatched versatility : The only Mesotrione-containing herbicide labeled for use on Bermudagrass, making Linchpin a perfect fit for cool-season overseed programs.

: The only Mesotrione-containing herbicide labeled for use on Bermudagrass, making Linchpin a perfect fit for cool-season overseed programs. Patented turf safety innovation : Unique formulation minimizes or eliminates bleaching commonly seen with mesotrione products—ensuring exceptional turf safety.

: Unique formulation minimizes or eliminates bleaching commonly seen with mesotrione products—ensuring exceptional turf safety. Operational efficiency: A convenient dry formulation improves ROI by reducing tank mixing, prep time, and potential mixing errors.

Linchpin™ will be available in early 2026 through authorized Sipcam Agro USA distributors. For more information, visit sipcam.com or contact your local Sipcam Agro representative.

About Sipcam:

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Sipcam Agro USA Inc., is owned by the Sipcam-Oxon Group, a privately owned Italian company recognized worldwide for its chemical formulation and manufacturing expertise. For more information, visit www.sipcam.com .

©2025 Sipcam Agro USA, Inc. Sipcam logo is a trademark of Sipcam Agro USA. Linchpin™ is a registered trademark of Sipcam Agro USA. All Rights Reserved. Always read and follow label directions.

SOURCE Sipcam Agro USA