SiPhox Health Introduces World's First Lab-Quality Home Blood Testing Platform at CES

Leveraging cutting edge silicon photonic chip technology, the SiPhox Home offers consumers lab-grade results for proteins and hormones in under five minutes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by Khosla Ventures and Ycombinator, SiPhox Health is the first healthcare company to leverage silicon photonic chips to make diagnostics 100x faster, smaller, and less expensive – without sacrificing quality.

SiPhox Home consumer blood testing platform. This device is available for investigational use only.

The SiPhox Home, currently available for investigational use only, is designed to measure a range of immunoassays for key biomarkers of inflammation, metabolism, hormonal, and heart health in a single sample. The platform requires less than a drop of blood, delivers results in under 5 minutes and has been externally validated against traditional central lab methods.

"Silicon Photonics has revolutionized the way internet data is transmitted, creating the modern world of Zoom and constant connectivity," says SiPhox CoFounder Diedrik Vermeulen, "SiPhox has applied this powerful semiconductor platform to enable testing that is 100x smaller, faster, and cheaper than anything out there - without sacrificing any quality or accuracy."

SiPhox will be conducting live testing and demonstrations at CES (booth #61314) Las Vegas on January 5th - 7th.

Note that the SiPhox Home has not been evaluated by the FDA and is only available for investigational use.

