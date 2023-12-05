sipMARGS, CANNED MARGARITA BRAND, RAISES $2M IN FUNDING FROM LAB CAPITAL ADVISORS

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- sipMARGS, the award-winning canned Margarita company, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey to redefine the ready-to-drink cocktail market. sipMARGS has successfully raised $2 million in funding led by Lab Capital Advisors to fuel its continued growth and innovation.

sipMARGS, which launched in the spring of 2021, has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to quality and authenticity. Made with top-quality tequila from the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, and available in five authentic flavors, sipMARGS is a low-sugar, low-calorie, and low-carb option with an alcohol level of 5% ABV.

The brand's dedication to delivering a full-bodied, crisp flavor experience in every 12oz can has set them apart as a game-changer in the industry, and this significant investment comes at a time when sipMARGS is experiencing unprecedented demand for its exceptional products.

sipMARGS is on a mission to become the go-to choice for premium canned margaritas, and with the support of this recent funding, will continue their expansion with making its products available in Michigan, Ohio and Connecticut - with more states to follow, including VA and CA in 2024.

"We're extremely grateful for the support of our investors and are excited about the opportunities ahead. sipMARGS has come a long way since our launch in 2021, and we look forward to growing our brand in the ready-to-drink cocktail market," said Justin Nabozna, CEO of sipMARGS. Justin was previously the Global Partner Program Head for Google for Startups at Google where he helped shepherd dozens of Google supported start-up businesses to success.

