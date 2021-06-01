SIPPIO Teams up with OneBill to Achieve Billing Agility & Hyper-Accuracy

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning SIPPIO provides SaaS solutions to over 60 countries across the globe. Their Carriers, Distributors, Partners who drive their services in the market and support thousands of end customers range from Hospitals, Governments, Private and Public Companies, who heavily depend on them to deliver and maintain a service 24/7, 365 days of the year.

SIPPIO

When it comes to billing, SIPPIO has the challenge of charging for a service to the second decimal point and accurately capturing thousands of permutations. For example, this could involve a charge for a call from a Canadian office, to a person in Germany on a cell phone for 2 minutes and 46 seconds.

"This need is no small feat. OneBill efficiently and accurately processes thousands and thousands of micro charges and rolls them up into an invoice. It is like asking them to change an engine on a car while driving down the highway at 100 miles an hour. They also provide open APIs, so change the car to a plane, and that is what OneBill is all about," says David Spindler, SVP of Operations & Digital, SIPPIO.

In a world where SaaS technology is advancing and lighting speed due to customers constantly changing their consumption patterns, having a billing solution that doesn't miss a beat and can ensure billing efficiency and accuracy is essential to revenue growth.

"We are excited to partner with SIPPIO as they serve a very complex ecosystem of channel partners across multiple countries and currencies, offering various communications products. We are glad that OneBill's award winning order-to-cash platform is able to handle all of their wholesale and retail revenue management challenges, to maximize the monetization potential of their product offerings", says JK Chelladurai, Founder & CEO of OneBill Software, Inc.

About OneBill:

OneBill is an intelligent revenue management platform, where businesses can scale complex product and pricing offers, automate the service activation process, accurately manage billing and accounts receivables, configure unique offers for partners, and provide a superior experience for customers through their product journey.

www.onebillsoftware.com

About SIPPIO:

SIPPIO architected a fully automated, end-to-end cloud solution providing top grade carrier services through certified session border controllers running exclusively in Microsoft Azure.

https://www.sippio.io/

