SIPPS, FIFTH EDITION PROGRAM APPROVED FOR COLORADO READ ACT'S ADVISORY LIST OF INSTRUCTIONAL PROGRAMMING

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Classroom is proud to announce that the Colorado Department of Education has approved Collaborative Classroom's SIPPS®, Fifth Edition curriculum for inclusion on Colorado's READ Act Advisory List of Instructional Programming. SIPPS is recommended as an intervention for phonological and phonemic awareness, phonics, and word study for students in grades K–3.

Colorado's Reading to Ensure Academic Development Act (READ Act) focuses on early literacy development for all students in kindergarten through third grade, and especially for students at risk of not reaching grade-level proficiency in reading by the end of third grade. Included in the READ Act is the requirement that the department create an advisory list of evidence-based or scientifically based instructional programming in reading, pursuant to C.R.S. 22-7-1209.

"We're thrilled that Colorado has vetted and approved SIPPS, Fifth Edition," said Jess Crawford, Collaborative Classroom's Manager of Educational Partnerships for Colorado. "A trusted curriculum used nationwide and approved in multiple states, SIPPS provides a systematic approach to decoding that's been proven to help K–12 students close literacy gaps quickly. Colorado districts that are considering SIPPS, Fifth Edition as an accelerative foundational skills solution can now do so with the confidence that the program meets READ Act–mandated standards for evidence-based literacy intervention."

SIPPS, Fifth Edition Joins Other Collaborative Classroom Curricula on the Colorado READ Act Advisory List

SIPPS, Fifth Edition is one of several Collaborative Classroom curricula vetted and recommended by the Colorado Department of Education: Collaborative Classroom's comprehensive K–5 reading program, Being a Reader™, is already a recommended core program on Colorado's READ Act advisory list; the earlier fourth edition of the SIPPS program continues to be included on Colorado's advisory list for intervention; and professional learning to support implementation of both SIPPS and Being a Reader has also been approved by the state.

For more information, Colorado literacy educators can visit Collaborative Classroom's Colorado webpage to learn about the evidence base for SIPPS, hear from Colorado educators who already use the program, and download a SIPPS digital sample kit to explore the curriculum firsthand.

About the SIPPS Program

SIPPS is an evidence-based, systematic decoding program that helps new and striving readers in grades K–12 quickly develop the accuracy and automaticity needed for fluent, independent reading. With its structured literacy approach to foundational skills instruction, SIPPS provides explicit, differentiated instructional routines focused on phonological and phonemic awareness, spelling-sound correspondences, and high-frequency words. Taught to small groups of students with similar needs, SIPPS makes the most of precious instructional time for every student.

Backed by third-party studies and nationally recognized, the SIPPS program is:

Aligned with the science of reading

Designed to accelerate and solidify students' mastery of foundational skills

Flexible, adaptable, differentiated, and MTSS-aligned for use across all three tiers of instruction

Proven effective with young readers (K–3) as well as older striving readers (4–12)

About Collaborative Classroom

Collaborative Classroom is a mission-driven nonprofit committed to ensuring that all students become readers, writers, and thinkers who learn from, care for, and respect one another. Through evidence-based programs and embedded professional learning, the organization transforms teaching and learning and builds thriving school communities. Since its founding, Collaborative Classroom's work has reached more than 10 million students and 440,000 educators across the country. Learn more at https://www.collaborativeclassroom.org/.

