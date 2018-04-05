SipRadius Deploys Prototype Hydrogen Peroxide Well Water Treatment System

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SipRadius, a developer of media software and GenerGeo brand green hardware announced deployment of the first prototype of its Hydrogen Peroxide injection Well Water Treatment Kit system. Though productization has not yet finished, unique features include a selectable solution strength for the H 2 O 2 , a redundant hazmat grade outer container, and management/reporting/supply re-ordering via mobile phone application.

Interior showing pump controller inner container

Sergio Ammirata, SipRadius Managing Director, and owner of the Parkland, Florida home at which the prototype has been in operation for slightly over seven months said, "we purchased an older home. The chlorination system was obsolete, and analysis showed the well water was a disaster -- the water had a smell to it, and there was a mix of contaminants we were uncomfortable with. We have family members for whom I had a particular fear of introducing the possibly carcinogenic byproducts of chlorination to, so I did some research, which led me to Mark Krueger, in Texas."

Mark Krueger, who has gained a YouTube® reputation as the "Stinky Water Guy" for Hydrogen Peroxide technology he's designed and developed primarily for commercial installations, said "Working with SipRadius has been a revelation. With their software and circuitry, we can make H 2 O 2 injection treatment a doable project for Do-It-Yourselfers."

Hydrogen Peroxide water treatment has evoked interest as an alternative to chlorination, particularly in light of the World Health Organization's warning of the byproducts of chlorination, specifically, the formation of chloroform, bromoforms, various trihalometanes (THMs), and other organic halogens which are proven animal and suspected human carcinogens. The Journal of the American Public Health Association has stated that chlorination of water may cause several thousand cases of cancer in the United States alone each year.

The first prototype, though not yet including all of the mass market features has been in place continuously for seven months. A web site, https://h2o2-store.sipradius.com has been put in place to explain the technology, provide news of the product development, which is under SipRadius' GenerGeo brand, and to take reservations. At the same time Spanish language support is being added with an eye towards providing systems both small and large in Latin America in particular.

