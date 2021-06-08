SipRadius Transitions from OEM Software Vendor to Brand Offerings

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SipRadius LLC announced launch of its new Coral OS line of media hardware, operating system and cloud images targeted to the broadcast/cable industry for exclusive distribution by Denz.TV, based in Coral Springs, Florida.

The product line provides scalable platforms for the routing, transcoding, encoding and decoding of SMPTE 2110, SDI, MPEG-TS and NDI media streams over public or private IP networks. The Coral OS can be deployed on customers' x64 hardware, large commercial clouds, VMWare or provisioned on Denz hardware to the customers' specification.

The Coral OS and its applications encompass fifteen years of software development and experience. Customers seeking SipRadius' product line previously distributed by Computer Modules dba DVEO can now find it through DENZ. Recent development provides new features and greater support for cloud deployment. Distribution through Denz also provides new and greater "horsepower" options for pre-installed hardware. The Coral OS provides a familiar user experience for broadcast engineers accustomed to the old product line, while also providing a uniform interface for newly created features.

A number of new options and variations are to be found among the expanded product line. Rapid content delivery, as low as 300ms "glass-to-glass" via WebRTC or low latency HLS (CMAF) is the chief addition. The Coral OS WebRTC server has especially proved itself during the past year for major U.S. broadcasters responding to pandemic work-from-home requirements. Other additions include a DRM enabled IPTV system with universal web browser playback in mobile and desktop devices. Ground-to-Cloud-to-Cloud-to-Ground (GCCG) signal distribution for SDI, NDI and IP streams can be flexibly and rapidly designed. Specialized hardware products include network emulation for bench testing packet loss in 4-port, 6-port and 8-port configurations. A latency and integrity testing product analyzes and measures SDI and IP streams for latency as well as duplicate or dropped frames.

The Coral OS and its applications can also run on various hardware such as ARM processors. The customer receives an installer image appropriate for the processor family and/or cloud of their choice.

The Coral OS line also features libRIST for error correcting transport. libRIST is a Free and Open Source Software project to which Sergio Ammirata, Chief Scientist of SipRadius, has donated his experience and time.

For information regarding pricing and ordering, Denz.TV can be contacted at 908-998-1080, or [email protected]; Web: www.denz.tv.

