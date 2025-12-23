SIR 2026 delivers transformative breakthroughs in minimally invasive medicine to improve patient care

Registration open for Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting, April 11–15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting. Join top interventional radiologists to shape the future of the specialty, April 11–15, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

More than just a conference, SIR's Annual Scientific Meeting is a gathering place for a vibrant, inclusive community of more than 4,000 IR professionals—from those in training to seasoned experts. The scientific program is now live and will spotlight breakthroughs in minimally invasive, image-guided medicine that are transforming care for patients. Learn the latest from nearly 400 competitively selected oral presentations and 120 poster presentations of peer-reviewed scientific abstracts.

Highlights at SIR 2026 include:

Science supporting interventional treatments for cancer, vascular disease, women's health, prostate conditions, stroke, pain, musculoskeletal, lymphatic disease, and more.

Deep-dive labs allowing attendees to elevate their expertise with focused, hands-on learning opportunities on high-demand topics.

Dedicated learning tracks for the whole team—including trainees, early career interventional radiologists, administrators and allied health professionals.

The 2026 Dr. Charles T. Dotter Lecture, delivered by Professor Andrew Holden, MBChB, FRANZCR, EBIR, ONZM, director of the interventional radiology service at Auckland City Hospital in New Zealand.

Representatives of the media are invited to join interventional radiologists as they share research, learn about the latest breakthroughs and trends in interventional radiology, and discuss important issues in the field. Press registration is complimentary to credentialed media who meet eligibility requirements. For media registration only, contact Elise Grant, at [email protected].

About the Society of Interventional Radiology

The Society of Interventional Radiology is a nonprofit, professional medical society representing more than 8,000 practicing interventional radiology physicians, trainees, students, scientists and clinical associates, dedicated to improving patient care through the limitless potential of image-guided therapies. SIR's members work in a variety of settings and at different professional levels—from medical students and residents to university faculty and private practice physicians. Visit sirweb.org.

