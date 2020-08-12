Sir Anthony Ritossa Set to Host World's Largest & Most Influential Gathering of Family Wealth October 26-28, 2020 in Dubai

Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, is serving as Distinguished Grand Ambassador for the event, which will be attended by more than 600 prominent family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals, together with Sheikhs, Royals, Private Investment Companies and Sovereign Wealth Funds from across the Middle East and around the globe.

The resort is pulling out all of the stops to ensure that the celebration will be in keeping with the exceedingly high expectations of an important group representing over US$4.5 trillion in investor wealth. Themed "East Meets West," this high-powered Summit promises to be grander and more spectacular than ever. Sessions will focus on topics related to global opportunities, succession planning, philanthropy suggestions, family governance, and preserving human capital.

"It is a great pleasure and honour to return to Dubai for our seventh Summit in the UAE. Our world, post-pandemic, is rapidly changing. By living in the present and adapting to our new reality, we come together to share the best advice on preserving our human capital and planet for our future generations," said Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back 600 years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"The 12th Global Family Office Summit event in Dubai will be a crowning achievement for Sir Anthony Ritossa and every one of the Summit attendees. As the largest and most exclusive worldwide family office gathering of all time, the illustrious event is the ideal venue for high-level discussions on how to enrich the family legacy, grow, preserve wealth, and share ideas. I look forward to welcoming my colleagues and friends from around the world in Dubai," said Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

For details on future events and the invitation-only 12th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai, please visit www.DubaiSummit.org. Speaker and sponsor inquiries are welcome.

The 13th Global Family Office Investment Summit In Presence of His Royal Highness, Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi will will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 7-9, 2020.

