Sir Daniel K. Winn Awarded Mondial Art Academia Gold Medal for "Chrysalis" Sculpture, Tied to Upcoming Feature Film

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized Vietnamese-American artist, curator, philanthropist, and filmmaker Sir Daniel K. Winn has been awarded the Gold Medal by Mondial Art Academia for his sculpture "Chrysalis," a bronze and Lucite work that is both inspired by and featured in his forthcoming biographical feature film of the same name.

Sir Daniel K. Winn wearing the Mondial Art Academia Gold and Silver Medals. Sir Daniel K. Winn's award-winning sculpture "Chrysalis," bronze and Lucite.

This latest honor adds to multiple awards Winn has received from Mondial Art Academia throughout his career. Additionally, Winn received a Silver Medal for his oil painting Observation, also part of the Chrysalis series created in connection with the film.

The award-winning sculpture reflects the thematic core of the upcoming film Chrysalis, which explores Sir Winn's wartime childhood experiences in Vietnam and is based on his forthcoming memoir, Scarcity of Love.

Chrysalis depicts a seated female figure holding a butterfly, symbolizing metamorphosis. Surrounding the base are Lucite spheres encasing clock mechanisms, representing vision and transformation. The figure serves as a tribute to Sir Winn's grandmother (portrayed by Vietnamese-American actress Kieu Chinh in the film), who encouraged him to pursue his childhood dream of becoming an artist.

The recognition from Mondial Art Academia further connects Winn's sculptural work with his cinematic storytelling, reinforcing the narrative bridge between fine art and film present in Chrysalis.

Sir Daniel K. Winn, known for his artistic philosophy of Existential Surrealism, uses surrealistic composition and subject matter to encourage viewers to examine the nature of existence. His work explores themes of free will, destiny, and the human condition.

Winn's contributions to art and philanthropy have been recognized by international museums and global arts organizations. In 2018, he was granted a knighthood by the German Princely Family of Schaumburg-Lippe-Nachod. He currently serves as Art Commissioner for John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. Winn is also co-founder of Winn Slavin Fine Art on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

The feature film Chrysalis, currently in production and scheduled for release in 2026, is planned for submission to the Cannes Film Festival. The filmmaking team is also currently seeking international sales representation.

About Sir Daniel K. Winn

Sir Daniel K. Winn is a Vietnamese-American artist, curator, philanthropist, and filmmaker. His work spans painting, sculpture, and cinema, and is internationally recognized for exploring existential themes through surrealistic visual language. Through his art, film, and philanthropy, Winn continues to support emerging artists and promote global artistic dialogue.

