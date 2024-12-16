Sir James N. Walker CBE (1944-2024): Remembering the Visionary Leader Who Transformed Walker's Shortbread into a Global Icon

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sir James Nicol Walker CBE passed away in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday 15th December, 2024.

James, known as 'Jim', was born in Elgin on 13th June 1944, son of the late James and Winnie Walker, younger brother of the late Joe and Marjorie Walker.

Sir James Nicol Walker CBE

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Jennifer, his children Jacqui, Jamie, Bryony and Alastair, and six cherished grandchildren Logan, Romy, Joshua, Torren, Joanie and Wyatt.

After completing his education at Robert Gordon's College in Aberdeen, Jim joined the family bakery alongside a workforce of 16 people and learnt every aspect of the work involved. During his long career, Jim was responsible for sales and marketing – he was the company's first salesperson. For over 60 years, he dedicated his life to creating and building the iconic Walker's brand across the world. Jim was incredibly hard working; he was devoted to building strong personal relationships founded on trust with those he met on his travels. Many of these became enduring partnerships, lasting decades.

In his role as Joint Managing Director alongside his brother Joe, Jim was the driving force of Walker's sales growth, developing the business from a small family bakery in Aberlour to a globally recognised brand, achieving £184m of turnover in 2023 (from £40,000 in the year that he joined), and being awarded the Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth in 2002. Intensely proud of the company's Speyside roots, and dedicated to his colleagues and the community, Jim's leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping Walker's into the company that it is today. He recently stepped aside from his main responsibilities to an ambassadorial and advisory role, allowing the members of the fourth generation, including three of his children, to take on the management of the company. A proud father, his ambition of carrying on the family business was achieved.

Sir Jim held the position of Deputy Lieutenant of Banffshire from 1998-2019 and was awarded the CBE for services to industry in 1999. In 2022, he was named within the prestigious Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood in Queen Elizabeth II's last Birthday Honours list and subsequently was invested by King Charles III at the Palace of Holyrood, Edinburgh. The Honour of Knighthood was in recognition of exceptional services to the food industry.

Beyond his professional legacy, Jim will be remembered for his warmth, humility, and generosity of spirit – a person who took genuine interest in others and who was well loved in the business and the wider community. Jim was enormously loved by many people around the world, especially colleagues and customers. He loved fishing on the River Spey, playing golf, and he had a keen interest in ornithology and nature, though his family, with four children and six grand-children, and business, have been his main interest and pleasures.

He will always be remembered as a devoted, energetic and kind man who was an inspiration to many who knew him. We will honour his memory by continuing to uphold the values and legacy he built over a lifetime of dedication.

