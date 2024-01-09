Fans can sign the condiment brand's petition to help recruit a certain space agency to take Sir Kensington's on their next galactic journey

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greetings, earthlings. We are Sir Kensington's – creator of condiments with other-worldly flavor made possible by the highest-quality ingredients. While our products fly off the shelves here on Earth, we are embarking on a mission to save dissatisfied taste buds with our products in a place devoid of flavor: space.

Sir Kensington’s Proposal Pack includes ‘star’ flavors such as Classic Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado Oil Mayo and Chili Lime Crema Everything Sauce.

But how does one actually bring taste to space? To help Tongue obey all desires for flavor across the solar system, Sir Kensington's has created a Proposal Pack (stocked with our crave-worthy condiments, of course!) to send to a certain space agency and show them how they can #BringTasteToSpace on their next cosmic flight. Our Proposal Pack can satisfy astronauts' taste buds with the fresh, elevated flavors of Sir Kensington's condiments on demand, whether on Earth or 200 miles above it.

According to the Astra Gastronomy team at Nonfiction – the designers of the Space Culinary Lab – tongues are even more dulled in space, and astronauts struggle to taste flavors while in flight. We know Sir Kensington's other-worldly taste has what it takes to satisfy tongue's flavor demands from anywhere within our galaxy (well… we haven't been to space yet, but we're feeling pretty confident about it!), which is why we're putting our passion behind this mission to save all taste-devoid palates across the cosmos.

We hope they will agree to accept the proposal... but we also know it will take more than a Proposal Pack to convince this space agency. So, Sir Kensington's is calling on all fans to show their devotion to #BringTasteToSpace and obey tongue's instinctive demands for flavor fulfillment by signing their petition at https://www.sirkensingtons.com/us/en/bringtastetospace.html. Every petition signature unlocks a Sir Kensington's coupon, mouth-watering space and earth recipes. With our goal to reach 10,000 signatures, each supporter brings us one step closer to palate-pleasing perfection.

And if we complete our mission? Well, that would be out of this world!

"If our goal is to help all people everywhere 'Obey Tongue' and experience other-worldly flavor then we can't stop at Earth's atmosphere," says Chris Symmes, Senior Marketing Director, Dressings & Condiments at Unilever North America. "Sir Kensington's condiments are uniquely positioned to satisfy all flavor cravings, thanks to the finest non-GMO ingredients and premium flavor profiles, and we are excited to see where this proposal lands, with no flavor-craver being left behind."

Sir Kensington's condiments are designed to fit your lifestyle with better quality ingredients. All of our products are non-GMO, gluten free, and do not contain artificial colors or preservatives, and several are keto- and paleo-friendly, dairy free, and kosher. For more information, visit sirkensingtons.com.

