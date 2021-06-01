Sir Kensington's Releases Inaugural Impact Report

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sir Kensington's, best known for making premium condiments and dressings, today published its inaugural Integrity Report, titled "The Food Fight", which highlights the brand's key environmental, social, and economic focus areas across its value chain. The report provides enhanced transparency into Sir Kensington's operations, its wins and shortfalls, and its future ambitions.

To maintain the integrity of its reporting, the report was created in line with internationally-recognized frameworks, including the core principles and guidelines from the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, the commitment to stakeholder inclusivity from the B Corp Impact Assessment, and the need for critical action from the UN SDG Decade of Action.

In developing its first-ever report, Sir Kensington's built upon its regular conversations with its core stakeholders, highlighting how their feedback is incorporated into the company's go-forward impact strategy. As part of its engagement process, the company garnered valuable data on what its end-consumers, or 'eaters', impact partners, team members and suppliers care about.

In addition to direct reporting on its own impact areas, the company commissioned external journalists to develop editorial pieces that dive deeper into often-undiscussed topics and explore Sir Kensington's position within the capitalist global food system. Together with the company's ongoing stakeholder engagement efforts, this content is meant to invite speculation and debate about Sir Kensington's efforts and amplify its commitment to continuous improvement.

"Between a global pandemic, an awakening to the realities of systemic racism, and a seemingly ceaseless flow of natural disasters, 2020 was a year unlike any we've experienced while in business. It tested our mission and our values, and put our commitments to our stakeholders in hyper-focus," says Alex Medeiros, General Manager of Sir Kensington's. "For us, it was a call to action to prove to not only our eaters, but also ourselves, that the impact work we've done wasn't just an exercise. Our goal with this first report is to address some of our biggest harms on the planet, signal that we're not messing around, and show we have the courage to publicly hold ourselves accountable even when the results aren't favorable. Last year marked ten years since our founding and it now also serves as the baseline year for data that we will look to for year-over-year comparability."

The report provides an update on the company's initial impact targets announced in the summer of 2020. The company reveals it achieved its initial goal of aligning 100% of team members' performance with impact-related targets, but fell short of its target for recycled content in paper fiber packaging, ending the year at 84% rather than the projected 100%. The company also expanded the scope of topics it measures publicly and openly discusses related challenges, including that it is far from its ambitions in demographic representation on the team and within leadership, and that while it successfully transitioned to a higher standard egg across its portfolio in 2020, it still faces limitations in how it can communicate its Organic certifications on its labels.

To download the full report, visit http://www.sirkensingtons.com/integrity-report. Sir Kensington's impact website houses a summary of key topics and metrics, and additional resources on the company's process and approach to reporting. To order a physical copy of Sir Kensington's report, please visit: https://www.sirkensingtons.com/market/products/food-fight. Sir Kensington's partnered with Storyroot on its reporting strategy, stakeholder engagement, data metric management and report copy, together with TCO London on the report's creative strategy, photography, design and commissioned editorials.

About Sir Kensington's:

Sir Kensington's is a leading provider of premium condiments and an integral offering across retail, ecommerce and foodservice in the U.S. Since its founding in 2010, Sir Kensington's has been on a mission to reimagine the most ordinary and overlooked foods with the highest quality ingredients. Every ingredient is entirely non-GMO, and every egg sourced is Certified Humane® Free Range. In 2017, Sir Kensington's was acquired by Unilever and, in 2018, the company became a Certified B Corporation. Today, its award-winning portfolio includes ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, vegan mayo, a line of globally-inspired everything sauces, and salad dressings. Each product is rooted in the company's uncompromising values that deliver a superior taste that defies expectations. For more information on Sir Kensington's, kindly visit http://sirkensingtons.com or follow along @sirkensingtons.

