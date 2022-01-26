SIR OWLVERICK'S COFFEE and BREWERY X Launch VIETNAMESE COFFEE STOUT

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIR OWLVERICK'S COFFEE and BREWERY X announced that it will be releasing a beer collaboration, VIETNAMESE COFFEE STOUT.

Traditionally, Vietnamese Coffee is brewed with a dark roasted blend of robusta and arabica beans to create a rich flavor that is balanced with sweetened condensed milk (aka Cà Phê Sữa Đá). Using Owlverick's "Saigon Nights" coffee and a unique Brewery X milk stout base, the Vietnamese Coffee Stout has all of the milky smoothness and bold chocolatey flavor of Vietnamese Coffee in perfect beer form for foodies and beer adventurists alike.

The Vietnamese Coffee Stout is the first of its kind and was created through conversations between Brewery X Chief Brewing Officer Trevor Walls and Owlverick's Founder Amy Tang.

"The Vietnamese Coffee Stout is a fusion of culture- not just Asian and American, but also craft beer and coffee. Trevor (Walls) and I wanted it to be authentic AND tasty- I think it is!" said Tang.

After sampling many coffees and beers together, the duo conceptualized the Vietnamese Coffee Stout because it combined complementary flavors that best represented the two Anaheim-based companies.

"The greatest thing about this is that it's a true COLLABORATION. After seeing Amy's passion for coffee firsthand, I knew the pressure was on to not only make a bad-ass beer that showcased everything great about 'Saigon Nights' but also live up to Amy's level of commitment to her craft. This beer captures our story together," says Walls.

The final result is available on tap at Brewery X starting February 3, with the "First Taste" event at 6:00- 8:00PM at 3191 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim, CA, 92806.

