Sir Patrick Stewart to Receive Distinguished Artisan Award at 2020 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning actor Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for his work in the Star Trek and X-Men series, will receive this year's Distinguished Artisan Award at the 7th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) celebrating his prolific acting career on stage and screen spanning nearly six decades. The black-tie awards gala, honoring outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater, returns to The Novo in L.A. LIVE on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

"Sir Patrick Stewart is a legendary actor whose myriad of characters live in our hearts forever. He is so deserving of this special recognition spotlighting his award-winning stage and screen performances, and we celebrate his great collaboration with our talented artists," said Socash.

Presenting the Distinguished Artisan Award to Stewart will be Brent Spiner, star of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Next Generation; James MacKinnon, Emmy® Award-winning Makeup and Prosthetic Artist, Star Trek franchise including Star Trek: Picard; and Michael Westmore, Academy® and Emmy Award-winning Makeup Artist and Designer of the Star Trek franchise.

Patrick Stewart is a veteran stage and screen actor whose incredible career spans 60 years. He has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe®, Grammy®, and SAG® Award nominations for his work across television and film and is a three-time Olivier Award® winner and a Tony Award® nominee for his distinguished stage work.

Stewart will reprise the iconic role of 'Jean-Luc Picard' in Star Trek: Picard, debuting on CBS All Access in the United States and worldwide on Amazon Prime in January 2020. His film work includes the recently released Sony Pictures' feature film Charlie's Angels, the latest installment in the worldwide franchise, and Coda, opposite Katie Holmes. In 2017, Stewart starred in the worldwide blockbuster feature film Logan, marking his seventh time portraying the 'Charles Xavier/Professor X' character in the X-Men film series.

Amongst his numerous honors, Queen Elizabeth conferred on Patrick the order of the Officer of the British Empire (O.B.E.), and in 2010, Patrick received a knighthood for his services to Drama.

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild's Distinguished Artisan Award is given annually to those whose body of work in the film and television industry was richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hair styling artistry creating memorable characters throughout their career. Previous recipients include Melissa McCarthy, Gary Oldman, Johnny Depp, Ryan Murphy and Guillermo del Toro.

As previously announced, Thomas Burman, Emmy-winning and Oscar®-nominated make-up artist, and Martin Samuel, Oscar and Emmy-nominated film and celebrity hair stylist, will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards. The Distinguished Artisan Awards will be announced shortly. Final ballot voting begins on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 on www.local706.org , and closes on Friday, January 3, 2020. Winners will be announced at the annual MUAHS Awards gala on Saturday, January 11, 2020, and live via Twitter - twitter.com/local_706, hashtag: #MUAHSawards.



Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards may be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at 818.295.3933 or ksain@ialocal706.org.

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards gala is proud to be sponsored by Diamond Sponsors: HASK Beauty, EI School of Professional Make-up; Ruby Sponsor: Japonesque Beauty; Sapphire Sponsors: Ardell Professional, Clubman Pinaud, MAC Cosmetics, Nigel Beauty, Schwarzkopf Professional; Premier Sponsors: BIGMACK Hair & Makeup Trailers, I-Envy Lashes, RCMA Makeup, Salon Tech ; Silver Sponsors: First Entertainment Credit Union, His & Her Hair Goods, Kryolan, MYO Cosmetic Cases, Premiere Products Int'l, Professional Beauty Association, Skin Illustrator, Skindinavia, The Criterion Group; Gift Bag Sponsors: Ardell Professional, B3Balm Skincare, Clubman Pinaud, HASK Beauty, I-Envy Lashes, Japonesque Beauty, Melanie Mills Hollywood, Schwarzkopf Professional, Qosmedix, Skindinavia; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Variety, and SHOOT Magazine/ SHOOTonline. VIP Transportation Partner: BLS Limousine Service.

LIVESTREAM INFORMATION : To watch the MUAHS Livestream from the Red Carpet with Frankie Grande, tune into the MUAHS Local 706 website at local706.org/live-red-carpet.

MEDIA CREDENTIALS : To request credentials to, please apply online: Credentials 2020 . The MUAHS Awards EPK announcing the winners will be available at www.local706.org immediately following the awards gala.

TICKETS are available to members: blueroom.muahs_2020 and to General Public: MUAHS award-show-tickets.

ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,100 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .



