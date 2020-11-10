Sir Ramic Murals Gives Voice to Those Dying in Silence from Covid-19

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemeteries serene and bucolic are now too busy. Last rites read; the soul is conveyed. But, it's a miscarriage of justice by denying the departed their final words.

"In my 79th year, I will soon shuffle off 'my mortal' coil, but through headstones manufactured by my firm – Sir Ramic Murals, the 'Silent Majority' will be given a voice forever. For entrepreneurs, Covid spells opportunity," say company founders Wilbur Pierce and Ray Dahdal.

Merely a scintilla has written their autobiography, yet many have lived a life filled with adventure, achievement, love, education, friends and creativity.

Tradition has denied the one who has left this world with such unexciting lettering as "Born" and "Died" accompanied by a few integers that generate only gravesite calculation. Yet, for the person leaving us, this time is his or her World Series, Super Bowl, March Madness, Oscar and Emmy nomination compacted in a few syllables.

Final words are more fragrant, creative and meaningful than those selected by a cleric who had passing knowledge of the deceased, thereby reciting saccharine words chosen by a relative, friend, or repetitive words excerpted from a Bible.

Contagion obliterates the last words spoken by the deceased, never delivered because of the virus. These final utterances are descriptive of yearnings, and significantly indicative of the wishes of he, or she, who is being been laid to rest. It is we, in concert with the obligation of living, who are to memorialize them!

A Sir Ramic Memorial presents words that are rich in emotion, excerpted from a sonnet by Elizabeth Browning - "How do I love Thee, Let me Count the Ways?"; by a Biblical passage as "Lay me Down to Green Pastures"; a message to cemetery visitors requesting they "spread a blanket for picnic reminiscences"; a message to the family - "Sam & Alex," get your PhD's."

"I have submitted requests to Joel Osteen, The Masons and The Knights of Columbus to work with me to create monumental cemeteries for their members," explains Pierce.

These messages are companioned by a provided, or selected, piece of great art from Renaissance to Modern from our 50,000 image archive that has become catatonic in other markets since Wuhan came to America, but prolific with headstones.

A wonderful presentation is a photograph carefully selected from a family album which exists like the "Prisoner of Chillon," but pardoned from a rarely opened drawer in a dining room breakfront. These annotated photos of life before entombment are the richest source of farewells and frequently humorous when addended posthumously, like Buddy Hackett's saying he was "Coming Soon"!

