Sir Richard Branson to Kick Off AFA's 2019 Air, Space & Cyber Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sir Richard Branson, global business leader, renowned philanthropist, and founder of Virgin Group will provide the opening keynote address at the 2019 Air Force Association's Air, Space & Cyber Conference Sept 16-18.

"AFA is honored to welcome Sir Richard, a brilliant leader in technology, space, and innovation, to speak at the largest Air Force event of the year," said AFA President Lt. Gen. Bruce "Orville" Wright, USAF (Ret).

Branson will kick off the conference and provide his perspective on how innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit is rapidly transforming the business world and will also help the United States Air Force achieve its mission. His "fireside chat" will include discussion on space travel, satellite launches, the development of Hyperloop, and how Virgin's space companies (Virgin Orbit, Virgin Galactic, The SpaceShip Company and VOX Space) can complement the Air Force of the future.

Now in its 15th year, AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference continues to be the nation's premier event for defense and aerospace professionals around the world. The conference brings U.S. Air Force senior leadership together with Air Force Airmen, industry experts, and government officials to discuss the Air Force of today and tomorrow. Last year, nearly 12,000 attendees enjoyed 136 speakers, more than 30 panel discussions and 137 organizations exhibited their technology from around the globe. Attendees also toured hi-tech exhibits in the 100,000-foot Technology Exposition hall at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD.

This year's conference theme, "Expanding the Competitive Edge," will build on AFA's past successes featuring record-breaking attendance and speakers including Vice President Mike Pence, Jeff Bezos, and Gwynne Shotwell.

Learn more and register for the 2019 Air, Space & Cyber Conference at afa.org.

The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote a dominant United States Air Force and a strong national defense, and to honor Airmen and our Air Force Heritage.

