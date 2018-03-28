Sir Richard Branson to Speak at Apttus Accelerate 2018

Sir Richard Branson is a businessman and entrepreneur. He is the founder of the Virgin Group, a leading international investment group and one of the world's most recognized and respected brands. Conceived in 1970, the Virgin Group has grown successful businesses in numerous sectors, including mobile telephony, travel and transportation, financial services, leisure and entertainment, and health and wellness. Since starting youth culture magazine Student at age 16, Branson has found entrepreneurial ways to drive positive change in the world. In 2004, he established Virgin Unite, the non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group. The non-profit organization unites people and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities for a better world.

His prowess as a business leader and iconic thought leader make him a welcome and notable presence at Apttus' landmark conference, Accelerate 2018.

"Sir Richard Branson is emblematic of Apttus' brand and the spirit of Accelerate, both of which exist to defy convention and evolve the most important set of business processes for any enterprise – generating revenue and managing key commercial relationships," said Kirk Krappe, CEO of Apttus. "His presence at Accelerate will not only add depth to our conversation but also inspire all attendees to have the courage to advance their business and life goals."

Accelerate 2018 will feature session tracks designed specifically for leaders and practitioners across all aspects of enterprise revenue operations. Attendance is essential for anyone responsible for improving their organization's revenue operations. Attendees can join the conversation with Apttus on Twitter using the hashtag #AccelerateMO. For more information, visit Apttus Accelerate 2018.

Tweet This:

Join us at @Apttus #AccelerateMO, May 14-16 , in SF to hear from Sir @richardbranson and learn how to maximize revenue and apply AI! Register today: https://buff.ly/2Dcx5RL

About Apttus

Apttus is a Silicon Valley-based global provider of the Intelligent Middle Office platform allowing enterprises to automate and optimize their most critical revenue and commercial relationship management processes. Apttus is powered by the Apttus Intelligent Cloud, a hybrid-cloud platform utilizing the most advanced technologies from Salesforce, Microsoft and IBM. Analysts rank Apttus as the global gold standard for Quote-to-Cash (QTC) and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions. Apttus' innovations include Max, the company's Applied Artificial Intelligence that enables enterprises to achieve superior business outcomes. Apttus partners with a world-class ecosystem. Apttus customers include hundreds of the world's mid-sized organizations and the who's who of the Global 1000.

Press contact: Alex Cohen

press@apttus.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sir-richard-branson-to-speak-at-apttus-accelerate-2018-300620695.html

SOURCE Apttus

Related Links

http://apttus.com

