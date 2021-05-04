Sir Ronald Cohen's IMPACT Introduces Capitalism 2.0, Hits #2 on Wall Street Journal Bestseller List

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sir Ronald Cohen's book IMPACT: Reshaping Capitalism to Drive Real Change, was dubbed by Forbes a "must read book from the godfather of impact investing." With a revitalized US release, thousands more have shown a vested interest in the future of capitalism and how it can be used both to do well and do good, as the title hits both the Wall Street Journal and USA Today Bestseller Lists. Sir Ronald Cohen is represented by TGC Worldwide.

The private equity world knows Sir Ronnie as the co-founder and Executive Chairman of Apax Partners, one of the world's leading private equity firms. For new audiences, he is a fierce and eloquent advocate for the future of capitalism.

"Capitalism isn't immoral, it's amoral - it's a wild beast that needs to be led. Here Sir Ronnie provides the core operating manual for those seeking to do good while also doing well," says Bono, the lead singer of U2 and Co-Founder of THE RISE FUND.

In IMPACT, Cohen writes that "capitalism has served us well over the last 250 years, but it has become untenable in its present form. It needs radical change. The Tech Revolution is being followed by the Impact Revolution, which springs from the simple idea that we can overturn capitalism's single-minded focus on profit to deliver profit and social impact simultaneously, redirecting vast flows of money to improve the world."

Sir Ronnie has developed some key points in order to advance the impact movement and create societal and environmental improvement:

» As consumers, let's purchase products and services that help improve lives and protect our planet.

» As pension savers and owners of investment portfolios, let's push our investment managers to make Responsible and Sustainable Investment allocations of 50%+ of portfolios.

» As managers of companies, let's push to set impact objectives and report on their achievement.

» As philanthropies, official development aid agencies, and governments, let's establish big professionally-run Outcome Funds to pay for the impact achieved by SIBs and DIBs.

Impact: Reshaping Capitalism to Drive Real Change by Sir Ronald Cohen

The US Paperback edition arrives on May 25, 2021.

Paperback - ISBN: 978-1631955143

About Sir Ronnie

Sir Ronald Cohen is recognized as the father of impact investment and European venture capital. He is a pioneering philanthropist, venture capitalist, private equity investor, and social innovator, who is driving forward the global Impact Revolution. He serves as Chairman of the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment, the Impact-Weighted Accounts Initiative at Harvard Business School, and The Portland Trust. He is a co-founder and former Executive Chairman of Apax Partners Worldwide, a global private equity firm. He is also a co-founder of Social Finance UK, USA, and Israel, co-founder Chair of Bridges Fund Management and former co-founding Chair of Big Society Capital. Oxford and Harvard educated, Ronnie was born in Egypt and left as a refugee at the age of 11, when his family came to the UK and is now based in Tel Aviv, London and New York.

