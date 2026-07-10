Sir Speedy Annual Convention Recognizes Top-Performing Franchises Across the Nation

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sir Speedy, a leading signs, print and marketing services provider, honored top-performing franchisees at its annual Sir Speedy Convention and Vendor Show, held recently in San Diego.

The Sir Speedy Franchisee of the Year Award – the franchise network's most prestigious award – was presented to Brian and Heather Bradley of Sir Speedy in Newtown, Pennsylvania. The award is given to a franchisee who represents the Sir Speedy brand well in their community, has contributed to improving the network, and has supported and fostered their fellow franchisees.

"Brian and Heather exemplify what it means to be a Sir Speedy Franchisee of the Year. Their commitment to innovation, exceptional customer experience and business growth continues to set the standard for excellence across our network. We're proud to recognize their achievements and celebrate the positive impact they make in their community and throughout the Sir Speedy family," said Richard Lowe, president and CEO of Franchise Services, LLC, the parent company of Sir Speedy.

The event welcomed Sir Speedy franchise owners from across the country and featured the latest insights and tools to help franchisees grow their businesses. It also provided an opportunity to celebrate the network's achievements. Awards were given in these categories based on 2025 sales – Top 10, Top 25, Volume Increase Percentage (VIP), Century Club and Million Dollar Club.

These Sir Speedy franchisees were recognized as the Top 10 franchisees in the network:

George Coriaty, Sir Speedy Whittier, CA Eileen C. Rosenzweig and Fay Edwards, Sir Speedy Sarasota, FL Ed Borash and Dan Losano, Sir Speedy Boston, MA Steve & Emily Albritton, Sir Speedy Tampa, FL Brian & Alexis Lenz, Sir Speedy Carrollton, TX Bill & Gail Conlon, Sir Speedy Raleigh, NC Brian Wasonga, Sir Speedy Newark, DE Elliot & Carol Dworin, Sir Speedy Hanover, MD CJ Sudman, Sir Speedy Statesville, NC Fred Caffrey, Sir Speedy Cranston, RI

The sold-out Vendor Show drew numerous vendors, who provided a variety of print, signage and marketing products and services. Xerox, a leader in office and production print technology, was the conference's signature sponsor and showcased their latest product offerings.

About Sir Speedy

Sir Speedy is a signs, print and marketing services provider that specializes in the creation and execution of business communication solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. Through a worldwide network of independently owned and operated franchises and affiliates, Sir Speedy offers digital, offset and variable printing, interior and exterior signage, direct mail and mailing services, promotional products, graphic design, tradeshow and event marketing, online ordering portals, labels and packaging and integrated marketing campaigns. For more than 50 years, Sir Speedy has led the industry by offering innovative solutions that help our customers communicate better.

Website: www.sirspeedy.com

SOURCE Sir Speedy