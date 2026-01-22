Siraya Tech Launches Roamr: High-Performance Materials Redefining 3D Printed Footwear

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siraya Tech, a leader in advanced 3D printing materials, today announced Roamr, a specialized sub-brand dedicated to high-performance wearables. Roamr debuts with TPU Air HR (High Rebound), a material engineered to bridge the "performance-comfort void" in the 3D printed shoe industry.

Close-up of a 3D printed sneaker sole flexing on pavement. The image highlights the flexible durability and active rebound of Roamr material, demonstrating its superiority over standard TPU for functional wearable technology and athletic gear. A spool of Siraya Tech Roamr Black (ST5001) filament against a clean background. This high energy return foaming TPU is specifically engineered for 3D printed footwear and insoles, featuring a new ST5 premium SKU series label.

Breaking the Performance Barrier

For years, 3D printed footwear has struggled to balance durable but "dead" standard TPUs against springy but rigid PEBA elastomers. Roamr TPU Air HR is specifically calibrated for footwear, striking the perfect balance between rebound and softness to deliver professional-grade support.

Four Core Innovations:

Footwear-Optimized High Rebound (HR): Delivering 48%–50% rebound, it surpasses standard TPU by eliminating the "mushy" feeling of collapsing soles, providing an active upward thrust with every step.

Ultralight Active Foaming: Achieves significant weight reduction—up to 50% (80A) and 57% (85A)—creating an "airy" structure that minimizes foot fatigue.

Variable Hardness Control: By adjusting printing temperatures, users can tune surface hardness between 64A and 85A. This allows for multi-density zones within a single part while maintaining TPU's natural flexibility, avoiding the stiffness of nylon.

Professional Textile-Like Finish: Roamr moves beyond the "plastic look" of traditional prints. Once foamed, it presents a premium, skin-friendly matte texture that meets production-level aesthetic standards.

The Debut Lineup

Optimized for footwear anatomy, Roamr launches with two hardness options:

Roamr 80A (Comfort Specialist): Ideal for plush, high-damping midsoles and liners. Available in Noir and Beige.

Roamr 85A (Performance Standard): A snappy, durable formulation for outsoles and structural uppers. Available in Noir.

Excellent Hardware Compatibility

Roamr is optimized for the Snapmaker U1 and the entire Bambu Lab series (A1, P1S, X1C), ensuring clog-free performance for large-scale, high-speed printing.

Roamr is available now on Amazon US, with global shipping starting soon.

About Siraya Tech

Siraya Tech focuses on pushing additive manufacturing from prototyping to professional end-use applications through high-performance resins, silicone and specialized filaments.

