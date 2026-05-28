Sircon Compensation recognized for helping carriers turn agent compensation into a competitive advantage

Vertafore solution cuts the time insurers spend managing compensation while improving speed, accuracy, and the agent experience

DENVER, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in insurance technology, today announced that its Sircon® Compensation solution has earned top industry and business honors, with a Gold in the 2026 TITAN Business Awards and finalist designation in the 2026 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards.

Built specifically for insurance, Sircon Compensation helps carriers design and manage complex commission and incentive programs, automate payment processing, and gain real-time visibility into producer compensation across distribution channels.

The solution reduces administrative complexity and improves accuracy across more than 168 million transactions processed each month. Sircon Compensation is part of Vertafore's focus on overcoming distribution drag and taking insurance from friction to flow with Distribution Velocity—speed with intentional outcomes.

Compensation is a cornerstone of every agency-carrier partnership and one of the most persistent friction points for producers and insurers alike. A Vertafore survey of 1,300 independent agents found that two out of three agents view clear, accurate compensation statements and competitive commissions as "must have." Research from Celent shows that 86% of agents prioritize quick, easy resolutions to payment disputes, underscoring the need for faster, more transparent compensation processes.

"Carriers know that agent compensation is a central lever for their growth, but in today's market, it needs to be handled with speed and flexibility," said Jake Gilbert, vice president of operations at Vertafore. "These recognitions reflect the impact Sircon Compensation is having, giving carriers the control, automation and visibility to eliminate friction in their compensation programs and deliver a better experience for their agents and internal teams."

The TITAN Business and PropertyCasualty360 awards programs recognize organizations that deliver measurable impact, innovation, and operational excellence across the insurance industry. "The standard this season is defined by what holds up in practice," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA), organizer of the TITAN Business Awards. "What distinguishes these winners is how effectively strategy translates into results and how consistently that performance is sustained over time."

Sircon Compensation is part of Sircon for Carriers, the industry's most comprehensive distribution management platform. With solutions to manage agent onboarding, licensing, compensation and compliance across personal, commercial, life and health lines of business, Sircon for Carriers is powering Distribution Velocity for insurers so they can take advantage of every opportunity, adapt faster and grow smarter.

About Vertafore

Vertafore powers Distribution Velocity, accelerating every part of the insurance value chain within and across agencies, MGAs, and carriers so they can adapt faster and grow smarter. As the trusted backbone of the industry, Vertafore provides the core digital systems, specialized AI, and data-driven foundation to eliminate distribution drag across sales, servicing, accounting, underwriting, and back-office operations, taking insurance workflows from friction to flow.

Supporting over 95% of the top agencies and carriers and 50% of industry compliance transactions, Vertafore leads at the intersection of innovation and trust, giving customers the speed, performance power, and confidence to transform and grow at scale in the new era. Vertafore is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

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SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.