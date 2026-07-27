Vertafore launches Velocity AI Benefit Plan Agent inside the market-leading employee benefits solution, BenefitPoint

New Velocity AI Benefit Plan Agent cuts benefit plan setup time by up to 70%, automating one of the most manual workflows ahead of benefits season

DENVER, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today introduced the Vertafore Velocity™ AI Benefit Plan Agent, built into the BenefitPoint®module of AgencyOne ®. The AI-powered agent automates one of the most manual workflows in benefits administration, reducing benefit plan setup time to just a few minutes while delivering 90% accuracy.

See how the Velocity AI Benefit Plan Agent helps benefits brokers Speed Speed

Creating and maintaining benefit plans is one of the most important—and one of the most manual—workflows in benefits administration. Every day, benefits professionals spend valuable time reviewing carrier plan documents, manually entering information into their management system, and validating data accuracy before plans are ready for client servicing.

The Velocity AI Benefit Plan Agent automates much of that work. Users upload a supported plan document, AI extracts and structures key plan information, and the user reviews and approves the results before the plan is finalized in BenefitPoint.

The launch comes as brokers prepare for one of the busiest times of the year, when agencies process large volumes of plan changes under tight deadlines. By eliminating manual data entry and reducing reliance on third-party extraction tools or outsourced processes, agencies can onboard plans faster, improve consistency, reduce errors and scale operations without adding resources.

Because plan creation happens directly inside BenefitPoint, agencies also strengthen the quality of the data that powers reporting, client service and future workflows. At a time when speed and accuracy matter most, the Benefit Plan Agent reduces plan setup time by up to 70%.

"I've spent years helping agencies improve BenefitPoint workflows and data quality, so I know where the biggest bottlenecks are," said Brooke Flanagan, director of training at Correll Insurance Group. "The Benefit Plan Agent addresses one of the most time intensive parts of the process by organizing and extracting plan information before I ever begin my review. Instead of spending hours entering data, I can focus on validating it. That's a better use of my expertise and ultimately leads to cleaner, more reliable plan data."

She added, "I really appreciate that the AI doesn't try to replace my judgement. It accelerates the work, but I'm still the one validating the information before it becomes part of our system. That's exactly how AI should support agency operations."

"Benefits season is when agencies feel the weight of every manual process," said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. "By automating one of the most manual parts of benefits administration, we're helping agencies create better data, move faster through critical workflows and spend more time delivering value to their clients."

BenefitPoint is trusted by 10 of the top 15 benefits brokerages and supports more than 4 million employee benefit plans. Built directly into BenefitPoint, the Benefit Plan Agent brings AI-powered automation to the industry's leading benefits management system.

Accelerating the pace of AI innovation in insurance

Built on the Vertafore Velocity AI Platform, the Benefit Plan Agent is the latest addition to Vertafore's growing portfolio of AI agents embedded directly into the insurance workflows customers use every day. The platform powers secure, scalable AI capabilities across Vertafore's solutions for agencies, MGAs and carriers.

The new agent reflects Vertafore's broader vision of helping the insurance industry move from friction to flow by eliminating distribution drag across the insurance value chain. By embedding purpose-built AI into the systems insurance professionals already rely on, Vertafore helps customers work faster, improve data quality and achieve Distribution Velocity—speed with intentional outcomes.

About Vertafore

Vertafore powers Distribution Velocity, accelerating every part of the insurance value chain within and across agencies, MGAs, and carriers so they can adapt faster and grow smarter. As the trusted backbone of the industry, Vertafore provides the core digital systems, specialized AI, and data-driven foundation to eliminate distribution drag across sales, servicing, accounting, underwriting, and back-office operations, taking insurance workflows from friction to flow.

Supporting over 95% of the top agencies and insurers and 50% of industry compliance transactions, Vertafore leads at the intersection of innovation and trust, giving customers the speed, performance power, and confidence to transform and grow at scale in the new era. Vertafore is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

©2026 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Vertafore Launches Velocity AI Benefit Plan Agent | Vertafore

SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.