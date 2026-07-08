Vertafore introduces Velocity AI Submission Processing Agent to help MGAs move from submission to decision faster

New Velocity AI agent transforms unstructured submission intake, reducing manual work and accelerating underwriting

DENVER, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today launched the Velocity™ AI Submission Processing Agent. Built on the Vertafore Velocity AI Platform and embedded directly into Vertafore's MGA workflows, the agent transforms submission intake from a manual, fragmented process into a streamlined workflow.

See how the Velocity AI Submission Processing Agent helps MGAs Speed Speed

Submission intake is the starting point for every underwriting decision, yet the process is still highly manual and error prone for many MGA and underwriting teams, as they review emails, open attachments, extract information, enter data, and follow up on missing details before underwriting can begin.

The Submission Processing Agent reads unstructured emails, PDFs, spreadsheets and supporting documents, extracts key information and converts it into organized, actionable data for underwriting review. By automating intake and reducing manual work, it helps MGAs improve speed, accuracy, and operational scalability as submission volumes continue to grow.

"Historically, submissions have required standardization through rigid templates, which does not reflect the way business is actually received," said Dan Rieden, executive vice president of workers' compensation at XPT Specialty. "The new Vertafore AI capabilities enable us to process submissions in any format—without additional configuration or dependencies."

The agent can also evaluate whether a submission is complete, flag missing information, and automatically generate follow-up requests, helping reduce delays and minimize back-and-forth with agents and brokers. Feedback from early users shows the Submission Processing Agent is achieving 87% accuracy.

"Every minute underwriters spend gathering and organizing information is a minute they're not evaluating risk and moving submissions forward," said Emily McGinn, general manager of MGA and Wholesale at Vertafore. "The Submission Processing Agent helps teams move to decisions faster while handling more business with more consistency and accuracy."

Accelerating the pace of AI innovation for MGAs

Built on the Vertafore Velocity AI Platform, the Submission Processing Agent is the latest example of how Vertafore is bringing agentic AI directly into core insurance workflows. The platform serves as the innovation foundation behind Vertafore's growing portfolio of AI agents, powering secure and scalable AI development across the company's core product families, including AgencyOne®, MGA solutions and Sircon®.

"We're putting AI to work where it matters most for MGAs: removing friction from the underwriting process so teams can focus on the expertise and judgment that create real value," McGinn noted.

Vertafore's latest innovation reflects how the company is taking the insurance industry from friction to flow, eliminating distribution drag across the value chain to help agencies, MGAs and carriers achieve Distribution Velocity—speed with intentional outcomes—within and across insurance workflows. Agentic AI is key to Vertafore's focus with AI innovation that helps the industry adapt faster and grow smarter.

About Vertafore

Vertafore powers Distribution Velocity, accelerating every part of the insurance value chain within and across agencies, MGAs, and carriers so they can adapt faster and grow smarter. As the trusted backbone of the industry, Vertafore provides the core digital systems, specialized AI, and data-driven foundation to eliminate distribution drag across sales, servicing, accounting, underwriting, and back-office operations, taking insurance workflows from friction to flow.

Supporting over 95% of the top agencies and insurers and 50% of industry compliance transactions, Vertafore leads at the intersection of innovation and trust, giving customers the speed, performance power, and confidence to transform and grow at scale in the new era. Vertafore is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

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SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.