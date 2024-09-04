SirDavis American Whisky Now Available At Retail

The award-winning new whisky from Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Moët Hennessy is now available for purchase online and in-store

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SirDavis, the groundbreaking new American whisky founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in partnership with Moët Hennessy, is now available for purchase online and in select stores. Following an overwhelming pre-order period that began on August 20, SirDavis can now be purchased and enjoyed by consumers nationwide.

SirDavis American Whisky Honey Bee

SirDavis is available for purchase online nationally as well as at retail in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington D.C. Additional markets are slated for distribution over the coming months. Additionally, the whisky is available at select retail locations in London, Paris, and Tokyo.

This month, whisky enthusiasts and global travelers can also find SirDavis at DFS stores within select U.S. airports - John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport. At DFS Los Angeles International Airport and DFS John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, travelers can also enjoy specialty SirDavis tastings.

Designed to stand out from other premium spirits on shelves and bar carts, the SirDavis bottle is striking and clean, an unmistakable beacon of luxury. Intentional design elements tell the story of SirDavis and honor Davis Hogue, Knowles-Carter's great-grandfather, who was a farmer and moonshiner, and after whom the brand is named. The vessel's finely ribbed glass evokes the Art Deco style of Hogue's era, while its tall, sleek design and minimal branding set a new standard for modern luxury packaging. Crafted to be cherished, every detail—from the feel in-hand to the way the glass catches the light—was thoughtfully considered.

SirDavis's distinctive grain selection — 51% rye and a noteworthy 49% malted barley — and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks impart an elegant mouthfeel and texture reminiscent of Japanese and Scotch whiskies, while retaining the robust and deep flavors typical of classic American rye. Offering an entirely new interpretation of the spirit, SirDavis is equally enjoyable neat — the recommended serving method — or as the foundation for expertly crafted cocktails.

For a signature experience, try [Honey Bee], a cocktail paying homage to the brand's founder and crafted using SirDavis American Whisky, fresh lemon juice, and honey syrup, garnished with honeycomb.

Honey Bee

Ingredients

2 oz SirDavis American Whisky .75 oz Lemon Juice .5 oz Honey Syrup* Garnish: Honeycomb



*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Instructions

Add liquid ingredients to a shaker tin with ice going in last. Shake for dilution and pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with honeycomb.

Consumers are invited to order a glass of SirDavis at select bars and restaurants, buy a bottle at SirDavis.com , or purchase a bottle from leading retailers including Total Wine & More, Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, Gopuff, BevMo!, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Binny's Beverage Depot and more.

ABOUT SIRDAVIS AMERICAN WHISKY

A first-of-its-kind joint venture, SirDavis reflects a shared vision between Moët Hennessy and Knowles-Carter around the future of American whisky. With a distinctive taste profile that delights both seasoned whisky connoisseurs and new enthusiasts, SirDavis is on a mission to redefine the category and invite new consumers to feel welcome to participate in the world of luxury whisky.

Crafted with Moet Hennessy's own five-time International Whisky Competition Master Distiller of the Year Dr. Bill Lumsden, SirDavis offers a one-of-a-kind taste profile that redefines the taste of American whisky with inspiration from Japanese and Scottish styles. In an evolution from category norms, the SirDavis mash bill includes 51% rye and a noteworthy 49% barley. The spirit's secondary maturation in sherry casks resulted in its silky, sophisticated profile with layers of dark red fruits and spices like clove and cinnamon. This duality of rounding out rye's characteristically spicy notes with structured flavors of juicy red fruit offers an entirely new interpretation of this spirit, suitable for connoisseurs and newcomers alike. The award-winning liquid received Platinum and was named Best In Class by the 2023 SIP Awards, 95 points and Gold from the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition, and 93 points from the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge. SirDavis is finished, blended and bottled in Knowles-Carter's home state of Texas.

