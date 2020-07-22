Siren Names Johnny Gilmore as EVP of Operations To Accelerate Growth

Johnny was VP of Operations at Nest Labs, which invented the Nest Learning Thermostat. In this role, he built the operations infrastructure to support Nest's rapid expansion across North America and Europe, and helped secure significant venture capital and private equity funding to fuel the company's growth. Google acquired Nest in 2014 for $3.2 billion. Before Nest, Johnny held the position of SVP & GM at Sling Media, the digital media company that developed the Slingbox and SlingPlayer technologies. Over his six year tenure at Sling, the company ascended from a 20 employee startup into a technology leader in the "TV Everywhere" space with a 300 person team in sites across the world. Johnny continued to serve on the leadership team for three years after Echostar Corporation acquired Sling Media in 2007. He has also worked at smartphone device manufacturer Handspring (acquired by Palm in 2004), with Iomega Corporation, and spent 11 years in the strategic and operations consulting practices of Accenture.

Most recently, Johnny served as COO at Noon Home, the creator of the innovative Noon Smart Lighting System which transforms residential home lighting with professional-quality layered lighting on a one-touch control. As a founding member of the company, he helped scale the company to 75 employees, launched the flagship product, and grew the installed base to thousands of homes across the US before the company was acquired by Savant Systems in late 2019.

Johnny noted, "I am excited to be joining the Siren team at a time of rapid commercial expansion. My experience in scaling organizations with a focus on operations excellence can really help the company as it addresses this huge market opportunity. Siren has an innovative platform, and an unparalleled value proposition for clinicians and healthcare providers alike, and I am thrilled to join a company that has the potential to make such a transformational impact on patient care."

"The hiring of someone with Johnny's tremendous experience in operations, manufacturing, and supply chain represents a key component of our growth strategy," commented Ran Ma, CEO and founder of Siren. "Over the past year, we have systematically put the building blocks in place to create a successful company, with an IP-protected, commercial-ready product, a large commercial pipeline of customers, a business model that offers a true value proposition to our customers, and important personnel that can accelerate our progress. Johnny will play a key role in the company's expansion and we are confident he will add immediate and tremendous value to our leadership team."

Siren is a technology company founded in 2015 by Ran Ma, Henk Jan Scholten, and Jie Fu that has developed proprietary technology to embed microsensors into fabric, allowing for the mass production of affordable, washable smart textiles. Siren's products seamlessly integrate into their users' everyday lives while providing real-time biofeedback to patients and their doctors. Siren's first commercial product is an FDA-registered temperature monitoring sock for the early detection of inflammation that leads to diabetic foot ulcers, which costs the health system over $43 billion a year and leads to over 100,000 lower limb amputations annually in the United States. https://siren.care

