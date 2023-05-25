SIRI & GLIMSTAD LLP & JOIN CLASS ACTIONS ANNOUNCE INVESTIGATION OF APRIA HEALTHCARE DATA BREACH - YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO COMPENSATION!

Siri & Glimstad LLP

25 May, 2023, 17:03 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siri & Glimstad LLP*, a nationally recognized data breach law firm, together with Join Class Actions, has launched an investigation following the Apria Healthcare, LLC ("Apria") data breach that was publicly announced on May 22, 2023.

On September 1, 2021, Apria, a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, detected unauthorized access to its systems by a threat actor, which led to the compromise of highly sensitive personal data belonging to over 1.8 million individuals. The data that was compromised included patient names, Social Security numbers, medical records, health insurance information, account numbers, credit/debit card numbers, account security codes, access codes, passwords, and PINs.

IMPORTANTIf you received a data breach notice from Apria, you may be entitled to compensation! Please contact Siri & Glimstad LLP and Join Class Actions immediately to protect your rights. You may call or text 440-381-0338 or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. We will get you in touch with our data breach and privacy attorneys.

*Siri & Glimstad LLP represents consumers throughout the United States and has significant data breach class action experience, with proven results. Their lawyers have decades of combined experience and have successfully secured compensation for millions of consumers in class actions throughout the nation. To explore all of Siri & Glimstad's current data breach investigations, visit www.databreachlawyersnow.com.

